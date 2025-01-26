Price of tomatoes crashes amid glut, post-harvest losses

The price of tomatoes has crashed in Lagos and some other parts of the country to what farmers attributed to the glut being experienced at the moment due to the harvest season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a tomato glut is a situation where there is an excess of tomatoes, often leading to a fall in price.

This can happen when tomato plants produce more fruits than can be sold.

The tomato glut occurs annually from January to March in Nigeria.

NAN reports that that the price of tomatoes depending on the species sells for as low as N10,000 to 12,000 for a 50kg basket.

Also, a 25kg plastic crate of tomatoes sells between N6,000 and N7,000 up North.

A big basket of tomatoes in Lagos goes for between N13,000 and N15,000 against between N140,000 and N150,000 in May 2024.

Mr Rabiu Zuntu, the Chairman Tomatoes Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria Kaduna State Chapter, attributed the development to harvest season.

Zuntu called on consumers to preserve the excess produce as the sector experiences glut.

He noted that a major problem of the sector is the post-harvest losses it experiences at harvest times.

Zuntu, however, urged consumers to preserve as much as they could before the produce would become scarce.

“One of the problems we face in the tomato sector is that the period from January, February and March is that of tomato glut (excess harvest of tomatoes).

“This tomato glut usually leads to almost 50 per cent post-harvest losses because we lack storage facilities, cold rooms and other technologies to preserve the tomato and other vegetables.

“Presently, we only have few functioning tomato processing facilities to help reduce our post-harvest losses we witness annually.

“We usually advise consumers this period to preserve as much tomatoes as they can to cushion the effect when the produce gets expensive later in the year.

“During this glut period, households can buy it at a cheaper price and preserve it for the time when the price goes up,” Zuntu said.

The chairman also said that consumers could adopt small-scale preservation methods in preserving the produce for their use.

“There are several methods for preserving tomatoes on a small scale for household consumption.

“The tomatoes can be blended, boiled and stored in airtight jars and they can last for six months if well prepared.

“Tomatoes can also be preserved by burying them underground in a humid atmosphere and they can last for as long as possible maintaining their freshness until when the consumer needs it.

“However, these preservation methods may not be able to work for large scale preservation and storage of the produce,” the chairman said.

Some tomato vendors in Lagos State also acknowledged the price drop and the need for households to preserve the produce now that it is in the surplus.

Mrs Queen Oloyede, a trader at the Surulere area of the state, said the price of tomatoes had dropped due to its high harvest.

“Since a week ago, a basket of 50kg tomatoes sells at the Mile 12 market for between N15,000 and N20,000.

“I advise customers to begin to stock up for the time the produce will be scarce in the market,” Oloyede said.

Another trader, Mrs Judith Amen, said the current price of the highest quality of tomatoes is still a bit expensive.

“Presently, the highest quality of tomatoes at the Mile 12 market sells between N35,000 and N37,000 for a 50kg basket.

“People should preserve the quantity they can buy,” Amen said.

Similarly, some of the consumers shared their experiences with NAN on the price of the produce and their efforts at preservation.

Mrs Catherine Eigbedion, a resident of the Agege area of the Lagos State, said the inconsistent electricity supply hinders her preservation efforts.

“With tomatoes in surplus this period and at a favourable price, it is advisable to buy in bulk and stock for the scarce days.

“Not everyone knows the local preservation techniques due to the inconsistent electricity situation. I just buy enough to last me for a week.

“If I know how to preserve tomatoes without freezing them, I will buy more,” Eigbedion said.

On her part, Mrs Ebere Dudu, a housewife at Dopemu area, admitted the price of tomatoes was quite affordable presently but unpredictable.

“We are glad that there are enough fresh tomatoes in the market and very affordable.

“Because we cannot predict the price of tomatoes in the coming months, I buy as much as I can and preserve for the rainy days.

“I bought a small basket at N3,000 recently. That same quantity used to sell for as high as N8,000 or N9,000 months back.

“If you have the ability to preserve tomatoes, this is the time to use that ability,” Duru said.

Also, Mrs. Queen Akpan, said if she could afford the price, she woulda preserve the produce for future use.

“We are enjoying the abundance and the affordable price of tomatoes in the market currently.

“If I can afford to buy in bulk, I will do so and save funds for the days it will become expensive,” Akpan said.