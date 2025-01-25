Wike commends AMAC Chairman, unveils plans for Dei-dei market road reconstruction

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has praised the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, as a “Capacity Chairman” during the commissioning of the access road to Saburi 1 and 2.

This project was flagged off in February last year, and its completion marks a significant milestone in the administration’s efforts to develop the area.

In the words of the Minister: “Again, because your chairman has shown capacity. It is not every chairman that can come out before his or her people to say, I have done this and that, and nobody said, “No, you didn’t do anything”. Everybody was applauding him. So he has shown capacity, and he has made some requests here”

“You know, in my place, when they say that “when a young man washes his hands well, he eats with elders”. He has washed his hands very well, he eats with elders. It will be unfair to us, after seeing that he has shown capacity, and we leave him empty-handed. So Mr. Chairman, because of the support you are having for Mr. President, be reassured that the Zaudna to Kagini Road will be done”.

Wike expressed his gratitude to the people of Saburi for their appreciation of the project, saying, “You have really seen that indeed there is a Renewed Hope.” He acknowledged that the community had lost hope in the past but assured them that their hope was now back.

“I’m happy that you are happy. Saburi people, now let me tell you that you showed appreciation when good things are being done because you have really seen that indeed there is a Renewed hope. Before, I know you have lost hope, is it not? But now your hope is back”

The minister also announced that President Tinubu has directed the reconstruction of the Dei-Dei market road to Life Camp, which will be flagged off in the next month. Additionally, he promised that the Zaudna to Kagini Road will be constructed, thanks to the chairman’s support for the president.

“Now, Mr. President has directed this Dei-Dei market road, to be reconstructed to Life Camp. So that the market can come back to what it used to be, as an international market. So be assured, in the next one month, we will flag it up. And I can assure you, before the end of next year, like this year, we will come back and commission again.

You remember, when we came here, the original contract did not carry streetlights. But now that you are close to the city, I have told the coordinator to tell the contractor to make sure that they put streetlights in all these roads”

Wike emphasized that the administration is committed to developing every part of Abuja, not just the city center. He noted that since January 20, the administration has visited all area councils, and every area council will have at least one road project in the 2025 budget.

” I want to assure you, in this 2025 of our budget, every area council will have one road project. So the satellite town coordinator, make sure that this Zaudna to Kagini Road is included in our statutory budget that we are going to present to Mr. President, for him to take to National Assembly”.

The minister, however, appealed to the community to be patient, assuring them that with their support and patience, the administration will overcome the challenges facing the country and make Nigeria a better place.

” I appeal to you more, to be patient, just be patient with the administration of President Ahmed Tinubu, you will know that the President is committed, you will know that the President is serious for making Nigeria be a better country. Things have been bad before now. It is not going to be easy. But with your support, with your patience, we will overcome”, the Minister assured.

