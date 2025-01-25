33.5 C
Lagos
January 25, 2025
Trending now

Lagos Assembly fires back at Obasa, says we’ re solidly behind Meranda…

Tinubu to attend energy summit in Tanzania

Gov. Zulum presents 19 Vehicles to Judges, Khadis for speedy dispensation of…

Native doctors not cause of spate in violent crimes in Anambra –…

Anambra : land grabbing, other crimes curtailed in our community since new…

Homeland Security law: Fear grips Landlords over govt sledge hammer, issues quit…

Breaking: I’m still Lagos Speaker until right process is followed – Obasa

Walker joins AC Milan from Man City

Lagos Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board lauds NCPC Boss for exceptional leadership

FG invests heavily in Bwari Area Council, commits ₦100bn to infrastructure Dev

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu to attend energy summit in Tanzania

by Peter Anayo074

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit from January 27 to 28 2025.

The summit, hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, aims to advance ‘‘Mission 300”, an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Mr Olu Verheijen, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, and other senior government officials, will accompany Tinubu on the trip.

President’s spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement, in Dar es Salaam, that African leaders, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society groups will strategise to accelerate energy access across the continent.

“The summit will provide a platform for sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to address Africa’s energy challenges.

“Discussions will focus on accelerating energy access in underserved regions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and mobilising private sector investment.

“On the first day, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, will present their national energy strategies, termed compacts, detailing their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years,” said the statement.

On the second day, Heads of State will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives.

“President Tinubu delivered a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

“He will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery in the continent.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ganduje, Bolaji Akinyemi, Hillard Eta emerge as Tinubu appoints 42 heads for Boards, Agencies

Peter Anayo

SERAP to Tinubu: Direct CCB to publish your assets, encourage Shettima, others to do same

Peter Anayo

NDDC to Boost Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce with N30 Billion

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO