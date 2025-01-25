Native doctors not cause of spate in violent crimes in Anambra – Udenegbaona tells Soludo

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A veteran native doctor and Chief Priest of Iyioji deity, who has practised for 41 years, Igwe Onyeachonam Ovamba, from Nando, Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra state, at the weekend reacted to the new law against traditional medicine practice that bans Okeite, Ezenwanyi and littering the roads with sacrificial items saying that native doctors are not the cause of the increased crime wave.

Ovamba reminded the governor that traditional medicine practice has been in existence from time immemorial in the entire Igbo land and beyond, protecting and healing those with both physical and spiritual sickness and wondered how the governor accused them of aiding and abetting crimes and criminality.

“It would have been better for the governor to name those traditional medicine practitioners involved in violent crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery, among others and I also disagree with him that Anambra is a Christian state.

“Even in his Isuofia community, I know the town as where most people are into traditional practice. I inherited this profession from my father who inherited it from his own father and the father inherited it from his ancestors, so it runs in our family. I was turned to a madman as sa ign that it was my turn to inherit the profession.

“I am not saying that we don’t have fake practitioners whose target is to acquire wealth, there are many of them, like in all professions but what I am saying is that we are not the cause of the increased violent crimes in the state.

“I am not a kidnapper and will not be, if my son, brother, friend, or relation, among others, are involved let them be killed. Soludo should not involve himself in traditional matters like medical practice for it is a gift from God and those who are genuinely into it never get rich because they are called to save lives not to make money.

“Also I condemn in strong terms sacrifices being littered on the roads, it’s a nonsensical attitude. However, I am in support of sacrifices being thrown into the rivers as they are carried away. The governor is elected to be the governor of the people in the state and not of traditional rulers.

“For the spate of crime to stop in the state, there should be an enabling environment for the youths, the rich should assist the poor, government and well to do individuals and groups should establish skill acquisition centres and youths made to learn trade, apprenticeship,( that is Igba boy).

” The governor should leave genuine traditional medicine practitioners alone, those who fight us never go scot-free. Former governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju was accused of killing innocent people and today law of karma has come upon him, his family and those involved in such devilish killings.

“I commend the governor for his relentless efforts to restore the lost glory of the state, but let him know that we are not responsible for the increased violent crimes in the state,” he maintained.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2