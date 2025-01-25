Lagos Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board lauds NCPC Boss for exceptional leadership

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has praised the outstanding efforts of Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), in organising the 2024 pilgrimage exercise.

According to a statement by NCPC’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Celestine Toruka, Bishop Adegbite expressed his gratitude for the successful 2024 main pilgrimage, despite initial concerns about the Middle East situation. A total ceasefire is now in place, allowing pilgrims to safely visit Israel.

The Board Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board took to the official Instagram page of the Board to commend Bishop Adegbite’s leadership, acknowledging his determination and perseverance in overcoming challenges. She expressed her admiration for his exemplary leadership and prayed for continued strength and guidance to achieve his goals.

Meanwhile, the second batch of the 2024 Lagos Intending Pilgrims will be airlifted to the holy lands of Israel and Jordan on Friday, 7th February 2025.

