January 25, 2025
Lagos Assembly fires back at Obasa, says we’ re solidly behind Meranda as Speaker

by Peter Anayo0132

…Asks Obasa to toe the line of peace

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State House of Assembly today fired back at former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa over the claim that his impeachment would not stand.

In a release signed by, Hon Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, the lawmakers reiterated, that they are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The statement noted, “It is imperative to clarify that over 2/3 of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, therefore we stood by the decision taken on the 13th of January where Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was impeached and we shall defend our positions to the latter. As elected representatives of the people of Lagos, we owe them good governance and harmonious relationships with other arms of government.

Obasa had earlier said due process was not followed in his removal, noting that he believed he remained the speaker until the right thing was done.

Speaking while addressing his supporters at the Speaker’s Lodge in Lagos on Saturday, he said while he was not afraid of being removed as the speaker, the right process was not followed, challenging his colleagues to do the right thing.

“I am not afraid of being removed as the speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly but the right process was not followed.

“I believe I am still the speaker until they follow the right process,” he said.

The House therefore pointed out, “The position of the House remains the same and nothing has changed. The position being canvassed by former Speaker, Rt Hon Obasa is uncalled for and unparliamentary.

“The majority of members elected Obasa as Speaker for the 10th Assembly and we also at the said Plenary took the majority decision to remove him and stand by the new Speaker so, nothing has changed.

“All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary Statutory orders to remove their Principal officers, including the Speaker.

“I, therefore, appeal to the former Speaker to toe the line of peace and harmony as being followed by others, as the current intransigent posture will heat up the polity and not augur well. Any attempt to heat up the polity will be resisted by the majority of distinguished members who unanimously elected Rt Hon Meranda.
“Peace we want in Lagos and Peace we will achieve.”

 

