Homeland Security law: Fear grips Landlords over govt sledge hammer, issues quit notices to native doctors occupying properties

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Following the recent signing of the Anambra Homeland Security Law by the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Landlords in Anambra State have started giving quit notices to native doctors from their properties in large numbers.

Soludo had earlier warned that any property used for illicit acts, including devilish practices like Oke-Ite, ritual killing etc, would be demolished.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government has begun registering native doctors and herbalists to separate genuine practitioners from evil ones.

A government source who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “We’re not against genuine native doctors, but we need to regulate their activities to ensure they’re not used as a cover for illicit acts.”

While some have expressed support for the government’s efforts, others have raised concerns about the potential impact on the livelihoods of those affected.

Anambra Homeland Security Law has sent a clear message that the state government will no longer tolerate business as usual. Only time will tell if Governor Soludo’s efforts will succeed in ridding the state of illicit and criminal activities.

Recall that Traditional religion practitioners had earlier in the week protested the recent signing into law of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, which advocates restrictions on native doctors who fortify kidnappers and other criminals with charms.

The group also petitioned the state governor over his recent pronouncement aimed at checkmating practitioners of African Traditional Religion (ATR).

They expressed concerns that the law is unfairly targeting ATR practitioners and violating their constitutional rights and Nigeria’s secular nature.

The petition stated that Nigeria is a secular state, as explicitly declared by the Constitution.

They further harped on the importance of freedom of religion, guaranteed by Section 38 (1) of the Constitution.

However, the Law, which is aimed at maintaining peace and order in the state has created fear among certain native doctors, who are now facing uncertainty about their livelihoods.

According to a landlord in Awka, who gave his name as Mr. Okoye, “We can’t afford to lose our properties. If the government says they will demolish any property used for native criminal practices like Okeite, we have to take them seriously.”

