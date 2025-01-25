FG invests heavily in Bwari Area Council, commits ₦100bn to infrastructure Dev

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has made a significant investment in the development of Bwari Area Council, committing over ₦100 billion to various projects in just one year.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, revealed this during the commissioning of the 5km Gaba-Tokulo Road in Bwari Area Council.

The Gaba-Tokulo Road, which cost ₦7 billion, is just one of the many projects undertaken by the administration. Other notable projects include the rehabilitation of roads in Dutse, which cost ₦27 billion, and the construction of roads in Ushafa War College, which cost ₦28 billion. In total, the administration has spent ₦62.2 billion on road infrastructure in Bwari Area Council alone.

In addition to road construction, the administration has also invested heavily in education. The construction of schools such as Government Girls Secondary School Dutse, Government Secondary School Bwari, and Government Secondary School Ushafa has cost ₦27 billion.

The administration’s commitment to development is not limited to road construction and education. Two new police divisions are also being built in Igwu and Ushafa, which will be handed over to the authorities by May.

“You also asked for police divisions, just as the chairman of the area council said. Today, you go to Igwu, you go to Ushafa, the two new police divisions, by the grace of God, at least by May, the contractors will have handed over those two new police divisions. That of course, is to enhance security in Bwari”.

The Minister emphasized that the administration’s efforts are a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to bring development to rural communities. He also thanked the traditional rulers, youth, and contractors for their support in making these projects a reality.

“Before you had lost hope, until Mr. President came and said, you don’t need to lose hope, and the Renewed Hope is working”

This significant investment in Bwari Area Council is a clear indication of the administration’s commitment to developing rural communities and improving the lives of its citizens.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2