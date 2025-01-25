32.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Breaking: I'm still Lagos Speaker until right process is followed – Obasa

by Peter Anayo098

The former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa has said due process was not followed in his removal, noting that he believed he remained the speaker until the right thing is done.

Speaking while addressing his supporters at the Speaker’s Lodge in Lagos on Saturday, he said while he was not afraid of being removed as the speaker, the right process was not followed, challenging his colleagues to do the right thing.

“I am not afraid of being removed as the speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly but the right process was not followed.

“I believe I am still the speaker until they follow the right process,” he said.

Details later…

 

 

