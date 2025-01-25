Anambra : land grabbing, other crimes curtailed in our community since new monarch emerged – PG

Igwe Obiora Anachuna.

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Crimes and criminality especially land grabbing, youth restiveness, kidnapping, assault, disobedience to elders, community constitution, have been drastically reduced with the emergence of the new traditional ruler of Nkwelle Ezunaka community, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Obiora Anachuna.

The President General, PG, of the community, Chief Willie Okafor made this assertion to newsmen in his house while fielding questions from them.

“Prior to the emergence of the new monarch the community was engulfed in crises which resulted in all manners of crimes being experienced, especially land grabbing but as soon as we elected the man of the people and with the cooperation of the executives of the community, all crimes have become a thing of the past.

“Crime in our community is now almost at zero tolerance since the new monarch was elected and we commend Governor Chukwuma Soludo for issuing him with the certificate of recognition. It is difficult for people especially land grabbers to sell and resell land now.

“It is what has been happening for years now and that is what we are tackling presently. With the issuance of certificate to our monarch by the governor, we are in a happy mood and will celebrate it by November this year.

“We thank the governor for according us that honour as he has dried the tears in our eyes by issuing the certificate to the monarch after about 23 years of not having a monarch caused by intra-community crises.

According to him, “Our monarch, “Igwe Orazulunye,” is elected by all Nkwellians, and that is why the name is accorded to him because he was elected by the entire people in the community. We will thank him by November during the election, it is then that this community will appreciate him. I will also tell you that God used me as an instrument to do this.

“I am overwhelmed, I do ask myself, did this happen, otherwise it is difficult but God made what was impossible to be possible, so I am the greatest partaker in that gift, who am I, but I have become something and it is God that I am thanking for using me,” he further explained.

On police constant raid of estates in the community, he described it as unfortunate but however, added that it is not peculiar to the community stating that the present insecurity situation is a nationwide issue.

“You know that the Special Anti Cultism Squad, SPACS, are equally human beings and nobody is perfect, they have their own shortcomings too, whenever they nake a mistake, they would be corrected.

“I condemn their making arrest or scaling perimeter wall of residents in the wee hours or odd time to make arrest because we know criminals to operate at such odd hours,” he stated.

The PG who doubles as the prime minister, (Onowu), said that, “PG has a terminal date, on the 26 December of this year, my PG tenure will expire, if I still want to continue, I still have a second chance for a second tenure, but I have told everybody that I would not continue, just because of this Onowu thing.

“I would not continue being the PG and Onowu at the same time, it is very unfortunate that I am a president general before I became Onowu but I would not throw it away because it is the mandate of the people but it would expire by December 26, I would now have the office of the Onowu only, the post of the village chairman would also go in a month’s time,” he further explained.

Asked if he will continue if the community insists on his going for second tenure, he said, “Untill then, that should be by September when the committee on the PG election would be set up, I will officially make it open that I will no longer go and then whatever they say I will hear,” he noted.

“We will help Igwe to build Nkwelle, a lot needs to be done, putting him there is not enough but helping him to excel, helping him to give us what we want, it is a life time thing, we would also work with him, he is the father of all but not the most senior, he is not the most educated, he needs to be guided, needs to be advised, needs to be worked with, and we need to advise him when necessary.

“But generally we thank God for Nkwelle Ezunaka, for remembering us, for allowing us to achieve what have been almost impossible for over 23 years and we have never had a wonderful one before, that is to say the fact, and now you can say that this Igwe was chosen by the entire Nkwelle Ezunaka, not by appointment, not by any organisation, so this one is Igwe Orazulunye, Igwe Obiora Anachuna,” he posited.

