Women Affairs Minister, Sulaiman Ibrahim, mourns General Useni, condoles family, Gov Mutfwang

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has condoled the friends, families and associates of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt.General Jeremiah Useni who passed away yesterday.

The minister in a statement signed on Friday by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, also condoled the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, and regretted that Nigerians would miss the wisdom and guidance of the elder statesman.

The statement reads in parts: “It is with profound sadness that I, on behalf of the Ministry of Women Affairs mourn the passing of Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, a distinguished elder statesman, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in 2015, and a renowned military officer, leaving an irreplaceable void in the lives of his family, friends, and the nation as a whole.

“General Useni’s exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to service have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s security and political landscape. His tireless efforts to promote peace and security, particularly in Northern Nigeria and Plateau State, will forever be remembered.

” Throughout his illustrious career, General Useni served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities, including as Minister of Transport, Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, and Minister of the FCT.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Plateau State Governor, the Nigerian Armed Forces, General Useni’s immediate family, and all those mourning the loss of this remarkable individual.

” May God grant us the strength and fortitude to bear this tremendous loss, and may His divine presence comfort and provide solace in the days ahead.”

The distinguished elder statesman passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 82, following a protracted illness.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2