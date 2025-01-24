25.6 C
Worship

We should give the face of Christianity a new look – NCPC Boss

by Peter Anayo092

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has emphasized the need to give Christianity a new look.

He made this statement during a courtesy visit from Chief Funlola Okunowo, the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ijebuland.

Bishop Adegbite stressed the importance of serving God within the government framework. He affirmed that Christians in government should be exemplary in their conduct, serving as change agents in their areas of responsibility.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka stated that Bishop Adegbite also emphasized that “we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.”

Bishop Adegbite reported that the ongoing 2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise is progressing smoothly. The third batch of pilgrims is expected to return on January 23rd, while the fourth batch from Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno will be airlifted to Israel and Jordan on January 24th.

Bishop Adegbite commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in advancing the cause of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

During the visit, Bishop Adegbite solicited the support of Chief Okunowo in the building and completion of the Commission’s legacy project, the Heritage Camp, located in the Business District Center of Abuja. He said that such support could come in the form of donations and technical assistance and that when completed, the Heritage Camp would serve as a source of internally generated revenue for the Commission.

Earlier, Chief Okunowo congratulated Bishop Adegbite on his appointment, acknowledging his excellent performance and commitment to serving God and humanity. He described Bishop Adegbite’s appointment as “truly divine, a testament to the recognition of your hard work and commitment to your selfless service to God and humanity.”

 

