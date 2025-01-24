33.1 C
Lagos
January 24, 2025
Reforms must be well-structured and accompanied by palliative measures to mitigate their…

UK-Nigeria Collaboration: A Parliamentary Strategic Dialogue held in London

ASAM forecasts 39% ASI growth on bank recapitalization, new listings

Plateau Gov mourns as former FCT minister Gen Useni dies at 82

The Transformational Journey of GDM: A 15-Year Odyssey

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 24, 2025

Tinubu up scales Abuja development strides, proposes N50bn water supply scheme for…

CDS applauds Julius Berger on high performance record as Tinubu flags off…

Nigerian Army Debunks Abandonment Claims, Confirms Support for LCPL Itodo David

New Force Commander assumes office at MNJTF, vows to crush terrorism

by Peter Anayo

Deputy Speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in a handshake with the Deputy Leader of the British House of Lords, Rt. Hon. Lord Collins in London during the event tagged “UK-Nigeria Collaboration: A Parliamentary Strategic Dialogue” on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu speaking with the Deputy Leader of the British House of Lords, Rt. Hon. Lord Collins in London at the “UK-Nigeria Collaboration: A Parliamentary Strategic Dialogue” event on Wednesday.

 

