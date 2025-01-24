Tinubu up scales Abuja development strides, proposes N50bn water supply scheme for satellite towns

…Insists welfare of armed forces personnel remains paramount

.As COAS laments 40% army personnel lack Accommodation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a significant move to improve the lives of residents in Abuja’s satellite towns, President Tinubu has proposed the sum of N50 billion Naira in this year’s budget to provide water to these areas.

This announcement was made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, during the commissioning of the 5-kilometerTipper Garage Junction – LEA Secretariat Road in Kuje.

The Minister revealed that the project is part of the administration’s efforts to provide basic infrastructure to the people. He also mentioned that the government had signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese company, CGC, to provide water to the satellite towns, including Kuje Area Council.

“Sometimes last year, we went to China, we signed a memorandum of understanding with a company called, CGC, to provide water to the satellite towns, and one of the area councils is Kuje Area Council. So in this years budget, Mr. President has provided the sum of 50 billion Naira to provide water to the satellite towns, which Kuje, would be a beneficiary”

Wike emphasized the importance of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to bring development to the satellite towns and make life better for the residents.

“Now, what is the essence of the New Hope agenda? I’m sure all of you must have given up hope that, that road will not be done. Isn’t that correct? You’ve lost hope. But by the grace of God, we have a president who said, don’t lose hope, I’m going to bring back hope to you. That road alone was awarded by the previous administration at a cost of over 59 billion Naira to Arab contractors”

He also praised the efforts of the Kuje Area Council Chairman and the traditional ruler for their contributions to the development of the area.

“Mr. Chairman, I’m happy with what you have read out here. Of the little you have contributed, and your people are happy with you. When you have lead well, you will bring hope to your people. When I was coming, in fact, sometimes I see them at the gate of my office, they will carry placards and I’ll been laughing.

The Minister also announced that work has started on the dualization of the road from Kuje to Gwagwalada, and that the government plans to continue the project from Kuje to Pegi.

“Today, let me tell you that Mr. President has approved again that we must have to continue Kuje to Pegi. Not only that, as the chairman knew, when he said we should continue from where the road stop to Gwaku. Let me say it now by the Grace of God, when we are presenting our statutory budget for the national Assembly, we will include it”.

“Now, what do we call government then? You can now see government that understands the plight of the people, government that

communicates with the people. Has any government before come to speak with you? Have you sat down before with any minister to discuss? So, it is only in this administration of the President Tinubu that you can have the opportunity that government can sit down with you and ask you questions, and say what do you want, and you say you want this, and government goes ahead to do it”.

He expressed his gratitude to the National Assembly for their support in approving the budget for the FCT, which has enabled the implementation of over 90% of the projects included in the budget.

“National Assembly, we cannot thank you enough, because everything that Mr. President has brought to you as regards to FCT, you have never hesitated. You have always given approval. And I can say that this is one territory that our performance in budget, every project we have included in the budget, by the grace of God, we have implemented not less than 90% of what is in the budget.

“So, this wouldn’t have been possible without your support. And like I said, if the President does not also release money, it would not have been easy for us”, he said.

Overall, the announcement is a welcome development for the residents of Abuja’s satellite towns, who have long been awaiting access to basic amenities like water.

With the allocation of 50 billion Naira, the government has demonstrated its commitment to improving the lives of its citizens.

However, President Bola Tinubu says enhancing the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces remains paramount to his administration.

President Tinubu spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new defence complex and at the inauguration of an army barracks named after him in Abuja on Thursday.

The President expressed his gratitude to members of the armed forces, lauding their efforts under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

“This ceremony marks the start of a construction project and the foundation of a renewed commitment to our military and the values we hold dear as a democracy. On this occasion, we open a new chapter in our nation’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our people. As your Commander-in-Chief, I pledge to support our troops and their families.

“Under our Renewed Hope Administration, I reaffirm my commitment to building a well-equipped and truly professional military that embodies our nation’s pride.

“I want to use this moment to personally commend the remarkable efforts of our armed forces under the leadership of the CDS, General CG Musa, who stands guard with the Service Chiefs and men against the evil forces that seek to retard our cherished peace and development.

“Your dedication, courage, and resilience protect our freedoms and uphold the very principles upon which our nation was founded,” the President said.

On the significance of the Defence Complex, President Tinubu stated: “As we break the ground on this Armed Forces Complex, let it symbolise our nation’s respect and admiration for your unwavering service and our dedication to providing the resources you need to function better.

“This edifice, when completed, will not only stand as a centre of loyalty but a national monument that every Nigerian would be proud of. It will be a hub of excellence, re-energising able leaders who are committed to the safety of our citizens.”

President Tinubu also emphasised the importance of locally producing military equipment to enhance domestic defence capabilities.

“I am particularly proud to share that our efforts in developing a military-industrial complex have begun to yield positive results. These initiatives, driven by significant research and development by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, the Command Engineering Depot of the Nigerian Army, and private entities, such as EPAIL and ProForce, have enhanced our domestic defence capabilities.

“Thus, with great pride and pleasure, I announce the assembly of these displayed Tactical Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) produced in Nigeria. They testify to the advancement made in our defence sector. These vehicles will not only boost our armed forces’ operational efficiency but will also enhance our economy,” he said.

President Tinubu called on Nigerians to come together and work towards a brighter future for the nation, stating that the groundbreaking event, coming on the heels of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, is an enduring honour, especially to those who have laid down their lives or have been wounded for the peace and security of Nigeria. He promised that the first phase of the complex would be completed within the lifetime of his administration.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff said a new state-of-the-art facility for the armed forces had become imperative because the Garki headquarters, which was initially designed to be a temporary office had become inadequate for its operations.

He also said the new facility would serve as a beacon of excellence and a symbol of dedication and modernisation of the Nigerian armed forces.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede thanked the President for his continued support for the army and the armed forces, assuring the President of their loyalty and commitment to the nation.

In attendance at the events were the Deputy Senate President representing the Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajuddeen Abbas; Senator Ahmad Lawan; Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President; Service Chiefs, and top members of the military hierarchy.

Meanwhile, The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says over 40 per cent of the Nigerian Army personnel are without accommodation.

Oluyede made this known on Thursday, during the inauguration of the newly constructed ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks’ Asokoro, Abuja.

He said, “Your Excellency may recall that on assumption of the office of the Chief of Army Staff, one of the critical issues on the table before you was the fact that about 40 per cent of Nigerian Army personnel are not accommodated.”

He said that the Nigerian army still faced an acute shortage of accommodation, which must be addressed as they continue to defeat insecurity nationwide and reintegrate frontline troops into the barracks.

According to him, the project being Inaugurated today is only the phases one and two of the original plan.

“In specific terms, the project comprises 16 Major General Quarters, 17 Brigadier General Quarters, 3×20 family Major to Colonel Quarters, 30×20 Family Lieutenant to Captain Quarters, and 60×30 Family Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Quarters.

“Others are 6×30 Family Corporal and Below Quarters, 40×21 Corporal and Below Quarters.

“These translate to accommodation for 614 personnel consisting of 170 officers and 444 soldiers and their families,” he said.

The COAS thanked President Tinubu for his commitment and passion for ensuring that men and women in uniform had affordable, decent, and befitting accommodation to live while in service.

He said that naming the new and modern army barracks after President Tinubu was just a humble way of giving honour to whom honour is due.

Oluyede said that it was an appreciation of his extraordinary support and commitment to improving the welfare and operational needs of the army, particularly in reducing its accommodation burden.

He said that the barracks project was initiated and executed by his predecessors Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahya and Late Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who recognised the critical need for additional accommodation for the increasing number of Nigerian Army establishments in Abuja.

Oluyede added that they both took the bold step to initiate the construction of the barracks.

“Today, we celebrate the visionary leadership and relentless efforts that created the foundation for us to complete and commission this project,” he said