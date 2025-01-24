Tinubu, Abass, Abiodun Pay Last Tribute as Hon. Onanuga is laid to rest

President Bola Tinubu has described former lawmaker representing Sagamu, Ikenne, and Remo North Federal Constituency, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, as a hardworking woman whose contributions at the 9th and 10th Assemblies were unquantifiable.

President Tinubu also expressed shock over the sudden death of the lawmaker, who died last week at the age of 59.

The President made this statement at the burial service and prayer for the deceased Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, held at the Sagamu Central Mosque, Sagamu, on Friday.

President Tinubu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, commiserated with the people of her constituency and the entire Ogun State over the loss and prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, said the late lawmaker was a diligent woman who provided her people with full representation in the Green Chamber during her lifetime.

The Speaker maintained that Hon. Onanuga was a pious woman who demonstrated sterling leadership in handling issues at the committee level, especially when she was the chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs.

Commiserating with the people of her constituency and the entire state, the Speaker noted that the deceased would be greatly missed for being a partner in progress.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described Hon. Onanuga as a dependable ally who was committed to the growth of humanity.

The governor said she lived a life of impact by executing people-oriented projects in her constituency, emphasizing that she was a reliable partner in state and national development.

Prince Abiodun noted that since she was nominated to represent the state at the National Assembly, she remained committed and demonstrated uncommon virtues in leadership at the 9th and 10th Assemblies, adding that she was reliable, consistent, and hardworking.

Dignitaries at the funeral included members of the National and State Assemblies led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, and a host of others.

