Scores of sympathisers fill Govt House, as Gov Makinde loses elder brother

Scores of sympathisers on Friday poured in to condole Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde over the demise of his elder brother, Engr Sunday Makinde.

Engr Makinde who died today ( Friday) was aged 65.

Few hours after the news of the death of Engr Sunday Makinde filtered, scores of sympathisers filled the governor’s house, in Ibadan to register their condolences.

Among the sympathisers are members of the ruling party ( PDP) , top government officials, and members of the opposition party ( APC) in the state.

A Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, under the All Progressive Congress ( APC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli expressed heartfelt condolences to Gov. Seyi Makinde and the entire Makinde family on the passing of Engr. Sunday Makinde.

Senator Alli described the deceased as a humble and accomplished individual who contributed significantly to his family and society.

He noted that the death of a loved one, especially a sibling, is always a painful experience, adding that Engr. Sunday’s legacy of hard work and commitment to humanity will forever be remembered.

Also, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, Engr Dotun Sanusi described the passage of Engr Makinde as very shocking and painful.

Engr Sanusi, in his condolence message, conveyed his sympathy to Governor Makinde and the bereaved family, highlighting the profound impact Engr. Makinde had on those who knew him.

He further emphasised the importance of remembering the late Engr. Makinde’s contributions and encouraged the community to honour his memory during this time of mourning.

Also , the Oyo House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin condoled with the state Governor over the lose of his brother.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde over the sudden passing of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

The Speaker prayed that God would grant Governor Makinde and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“This is a great loss. The news of the death of the seasoned Engineer was shocking to me as the Governor’s family has lost a beloved soul, their patriarch. The people of Oyo State stand with His Excellency and his family during this difficult period. We pray to the Lord to grant you all strength and comfort in the face of this irreparable loss,” Speaker Ogundoyin prayed.

Announcing the passing in a message, a brother of the deceased, who is also the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, wrote, “With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025.

“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20am today, Friday 24th January 2025

“He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grand children.”

