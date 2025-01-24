Sammya coy earns prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification

Sammya Nigeria Limited, a leading engineering and construction company based in Abuja, has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its competence in engineering and construction works.

The certification, issued by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), recognizes Sammya Nigeria Limited’s commitment to quality management and its ability to deliver high-standard engineering and construction services.

The scope of the certification includes engineering, infrastructure, roads, bridges, and building construction. The certificate is valid until September 23, 2026.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, the Managing Director of Sammya Nigeria Limited, Mr. Stephen Adigun, expressed the company’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s infrastructural evolution.

“We are fully prepared to bridge the infrastructural gap across the nation. Over the years, we have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to driving Nigeria’s growth and providing construction solutions across the country”, Adigun said.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to Sammya Nigeria Limited’s dedication to quality and excellence in its engineering and construction services.

With the ISO 9001:2015 certification as a testament to its operational excellence and quality assurance, Sammya Nigeria Limited is poised to continue contributing significantly to Nigeria’s development.

He said over the years, Sammya Nigeria Limited has achieved remarkable milestones in infrastructure development which include provision of Primary Engineering Infrastructure: Successfully delivering Phase II of the primary engineering infrastructure for Mbora District, Abuja, dualization of major roads and township roads in Osun, Oyo, and Kwara States, among others.

