24 C
Lagos
January 24, 2025
Trending now

ASAM forecasts 39% ASI growth on bank recapitalization, new listings

Plateau Gov mourns as former FCT minister Gen Useni dies at 82

The Transformational Journey of GDM: A 15-Year Odyssey

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 24, 2025

Tinubu up scales Abuja development strides, proposes N50bn water supply scheme for…

CDS applauds Julius Berger on high performance record as Tinubu flags off…

Nigerian Army Debunks Abandonment Claims, Confirms Support for LCPL Itodo David

New Force Commander assumes office at MNJTF, vows to crush terrorism

Medicine after death: I am sorry; l didn’t know that the fire…

MOJEC deploys over 300,000 meters in 2024

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Plateau Gov mourns as former FCT minister Gen Useni dies at 82

by Editor0122

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has described the death of Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd), the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a great loss to the state and Nigeria in general.
This was contained in a statement by Dr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the governor, issued on Thursday in Jos.
Useni died on Thursday after a potracted illness at the age of 82.
Mutfwang who also described the death of Useni as a huge loss to the armed forces and the people of Plateau, eulogised the deceased as a thorough breed senior military officer and elder statesman.
“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the President, the Armed Forces and Taroh nation, over the loss of this distinguished elder statesman.
“I pray that God grants his family, Plateau residents and the nation in general the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.
“May God comfort and give solace to all those affected by this unfortunate incident in the days ahead” Bere quoted Mutfwang as praying.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Useni, who served as minister of the FTC during the military rule of Gen. Sani Abacha, was also military Governor of the defunct Bendel State.
After retirement, Useni ventured into politics where he served as Deputy Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and represented Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
He was also the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau during the 2019 general elections.

Related posts

Police arrest major arms dealer, 1,246 other suspects

Editor

Sanwo-Olu harps on Self-reliance as ministry of women affairs gift 1,500 residents working tools

Editor

Rivers: Host Communities Gives SPDC Conditions For Re-entry into OML 25

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO