New Force Commander assumes office at MNJTF, vows to crush terrorism

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja and Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

Major General Godwin Mutkut has officially taken over as the new Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), marking a new chapter in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Chief Military Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba in a statement said , Major General Mutkut has pledged to crack down on terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

During the handover ceremony, which took place at the MNJTF Headquarters, Farcha in N’Djamena, Chad, Major General Mutkut assumed command, taking over from his predecessor, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali.

During his maiden address, the Force Commander pledged to to restore peace and stability in the region. He also promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his predecessor.

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility and committed to working closely with all stakeholders to consolidate our gains and address the evolving security challenges in the Lake Chad Basingstoke,“ he stated.

In his remarks, the outgoing Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, expressed delight in the capability of the new Force Commander, noting that with the wealth of experience in counter-terrorism operations, Major General Mutkut is well-equipped to lead the MNJTF in its mission to promote peace and stability in the region.

He explained that as a seasoned military officer, Major General Mutkut has a proven track record of success, having commanded the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and served as the Force Commander of Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West zone.

According to the statement, Major General Mutkut’s expertise and leadership skills will undoubtedly be an asset to the MNJTF as it continues to tackle the complex security challenges in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and contributing member states have expressed confidence in Major General Mutkut’s ability to build on the successes of his predecessors and take the MNJTF to greater heights.

He reports that the MNJTF has a long history of combating terrorism in the region, dating back to its establishment in 1994. Over the years, the force has undergone significant transformations, including the expansion of its mandate to include counter-terrorism operations in 2012.

Today, the MNJTF is a combined multinational formation, comprising units from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, with its headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad.

With Major General Mutkut at the helm, the MNJTF is poised to make significant strides in the fight against terrorism and promote peace and stability in the Lake Chad Basin.

…As Ebonyi NSDC Commandant decries abuse of naira, asks for synergy with CBN

However ,the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Ebonyi State Command, Nnadi Francis Chika has decried the alarming rate of abuse of national currency and stressed the need for

a partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria to checkmate the evil trend.

Nnadi who made the remarks at the Abakaliki branch office of the bank during a courtesy visit blamed those who sell mints and those who spray them at parties for perpetuating the ugly act.

He disclosed that his visit was predicted on the need to strengthen ties with the apex bank in the areas of mutual cooperation, noting that NSCDC was saddled with the mandate of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure protection of whch CBN was one.

The Commandant said that Ebonyi State was classified as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria but pockets of insecurity lies underneath the surface.

He lamented that kidnapping has become a threat in the South east; thereby making everyone a potential victim, adding that security tips would be imperative for all even when they think they have no kidnapping value.

Nnadi promised to be available for the Bank’s personnel all round the clock to offer such tips upon demand and that he visited to consolidate on the existing synergy between the two offices for a more robust working relationship.

He underscored the necessity of upscale of skills for greater productivity even as he requested of the Central Bank a refresher program on cyber security for NSCDC personnel

Responding, the Ebonyi State Branch Controller of CBN, Daniel Ogboogu Amechi thanked the commandant for the visit.

He pointed out that the apex bank has fulfilled its mandate by churning out the law against currency abuse and that the security agencies were free to embark on its enforcement.

Amechi equally remarked that their operations were centrally controlled from their national headquarters office. He would nevertheless offer the necessary support to ensure the success of the enforcement.

He stated that the director of currency in the headquarters is on top of the situation right now concerning the complaint about ATM tarrif rate by commercial banks.

The Controller also expressed the desire to have NSCDC join in safeguarding their premises, but that could only be possible with the express permision of the headquarters. He recalled with gratitude the role played by NSCDC personnel during the naira redesign imbroglio across the country

The bank’s helsman stressed the need for mutual understanding of the operations of the two agencies and work towards collaborative synergy