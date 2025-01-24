NCPC boss says 2024 main pilgrimage exercise is progressing well

25.6 C
by Peter Anayo0109

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU , Abuja

 

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has disclosed that the Commission’s 2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan is progressing smoothly.

Bishop Adegbite made this known during the dedication of brand new instruments for the Commission’s Chapel at the NCPC corporate headquarters, Abuja. Despite initial doubts due to the situation in the Middle East, a total ceasefire is now in place.

According to the press statement by the Deputy Director and Head , Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka stated that Bishop Adegbite said “As the pilgrims step into the land of Israel, a total ceasefire is now in place, we give God the glory,” He expressed optimism that all batches would travel safely without mishap.

Bishop Adegbite prayed for the safe return of the third batch of pilgrims, who departed Nigeria on January 13, 2025, and are expected back today. He also announced that the fourth batch from Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno would be airlifted on January 24, 2025.

During the dedication ceremony, Bishop Adegbite emphasized the importance of faith in God. He affirmed that the new instruments would enable staff to worship in a conducive atmosphere.

The highlight of the event was the official dedication of the instruments by the Executive Secretary.

 

