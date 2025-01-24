Medicine after death: I am sorry; l didn’t know that the fire ‘ll kill your mother, man pleads with children after setting wife ablaze

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Mr. Sunday Obiozor Nwaka, the man who recently doused his wife with fuel and set her on fire with a lighter has apologised to his children for killing their mother, (Mrs. Blessing Chioma Nwaka), saying that he did not know that she would die.

Mr. Nwaka ,a native of Abagana in Njikoka and wife, an indigene of Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, both in Anambra State offered the apologies during interrogation by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo in her office, on Wednesday.

While being interrogated by the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, the suspect blamed Satan for his act, but confessed that it was done out of anger.

He addmitted that his wife was the breadwinner of the family, but insisted she was cheating on him

Nwaka who is a Welder in tears apologized to his children for killing their mother, even as he also claimed that he loved his wife so much.

He said, “I did not know that she would die when I poured her fuel and set her ablaze.”

Responding to a question on how he felt after killing his wife, the suspect claimed he felt so bad and said, “I should have killed myself too.”

In her reaction, Obinabo condemned the act in its entirety, describing it as unlawful and unacceptable under the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, irrespective of under what influence or reason it was claimed to have been committed.

The Commissioner, who, together with Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, had earlier visited the crime scene and the victim’s hometown to commiserate with the bereaved family and the children, also recounted the report that the suspect was always beating and threatening the wife at will, even with bottle and knife, which she described as violence against women.

She blamed Mr. Nwaka for not complaining/reporting to the family of his wife all that he claimed she had been doing, and for not divorcing her in peace, instead of beating and molesting her, even to the point of killing her.

While warning against uncontrolled anger and violence against women, Obinabo rather suggested a peaceful divorce or dissolution of any marriage that cannot be continued, instead of committing crime against the spouse out of anger.

She, however, assured that the law would take its full course on the suspect, to serve as deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State governor’s wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has vowed to follow up closely on the case and ensure the victim gets justice.

A statement issued by the media aide to the Anambra’s First Lady, Daniel Ezeigwe said that after receiving details of the incident, described it as gruesome, evil, and vowed to see the end of the case.

The statement read in part: “The incident is gruesome and evil. I must see to the end of the case. The full justice must be made to take prime place in the whole process.

“The present administration takes issues of domestic violence and abuses as serious crimes. No one who is found guilty of such offences would be let to walk free.”

Mrs. Soludo further expressed strong disappointment at the rising cases of violence and abuses in homes and re-issued her long-term call for serious social reformation, beginning with a systemic approach to fighting drug use and related problems.

She assured that the state government will find the best approach to take care of the five children.

The incident was said to have happened in Mrs Chioma Nwaka’s husband’s country home of Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State,

According to sources, the couple who had five children (including twins), had been having family problems and quarrels from time to time, to the extent that the wife, had allegedly suffered different kinds of beatings, including bottle attacks, from the husband, but kept surviving and enduring just to remain in the marriage, until the latest attack that cost her life.

It was also learnt that the husband, in this latest attack over issue of infidelity, poured fuel on the woman and set her ablaze.

Videos currently trending on social media, showed Chioma lamenting and scampering for safety as the fire burnt her.

Neighbours and passersby who rushed to the scene on a rescue mission, were also seen in the video, providing rescue assistances to her. Scalds and burns caused by the fire were also seen all over her body as she lamented.

The sources further said that she was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Enugwu-Ukwu for urgent medical attention but she subsequently died in pains in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody for further investigation, as was confirmed by the state’s Police Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.