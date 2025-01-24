25.6 C
Lagos set to inaugurate first General Hospital in decades

by Peter Anayo078

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that the 280-bed Ojo General Hospital currently under construction when completed, would be the first hospital built by the State government in decades.

Lagos State presently has 28 state-owned secondary health facilities comprising General Hospitals, two stand-alone Maternal and Child Care Centres and the Accident and Emergency Centre.

The construction of the Ojo General Hospital was started in 2021 by the present administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during a Joint Citizens’ Engagement Forum, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration has done so much for the betterment of the citizens.

The Forum provided an opportunity for media practitioners to provide feedback on what other programme the State needed to focus on.

The Commissioner who reeled out some of the achievements of the Governor stated that, “The Ojo General Hospital will soon be completed. This is the first time we will be building a general hospital in decades.”

The hospital is located in the heart of Ojo local government area of Lagos state and is bordering critical public institutions around the area like the Lagos State University campus and the Ojo military cantonment.

The location of the hospital will cover a wide area and bridge the gap in health service demand between the catchment area of Alimosho General Hospital and the Badagry General Hospital and other areas within the lagoon communities covering Snake Island and Tin Can Island.

Upon completion, the facility will help improve access to quality and efficient healthcare services within the local government and neighboring communities providing medical services in multiple specialties including surgery, neurology, medicine, amongst others.

The construction of staff quarters is also included in the project. 4 units of medical staff quarters consisting of 8 flats each are also being constructed for critical medical staff which will provide decent and comfortable accommodation.

 

