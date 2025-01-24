Lagos govt closes Oshodi pedestrian Bridge over safety

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the pedestrian bridge linking Terminal 2 and 3 at the Oshodi Bus Terminal, citing concerns over the bridge’s structural integrity and potential risks to users.

The government also mandated the contractor who handled the initial construction of the terminal to place concrete barriers at the entrances leading to the bridge to safeguard the lives of pedestrians who use the infrastructure.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Friday, the contractors were also directed to conduct a comprehensive structural integrity assessment on the bridge.

Furthermore, Osiyemi, advised pedestrians to utilize the alternative bridge located about 30 meters away from the terminal flyover, pending the structural integrity assessment.

According to the commissioner, ” The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of pedestrian bridge located between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 in Oshodi Bus Terminal due to concerns regarding safety and structural integrity of the bridge ”

“The order in addition mandated the contractor that handled the initial construction of the terminal through the Office of Infrastructure to place concrete barriers at the entrances leading to the bridge to safeguard the lives of pedestrians who use the infrastructure and to also conduct comprehensive structural integrity assessment on the bridge for the purpose of repairs/reconstruction works ”

” Pedestrians are advised to make use of an alternative bridge located 30 meters away pending the outcome of the report of the structural integrity assessment .“

