Ganduje, Bolaji Akinyemi, Hillard Eta emerge as Tinubu appoints 42 heads for Boards, Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of chairpersons and executives to 42 Federal organisations, alongside a secretary for the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board.

These appointments, which take immediate effect, were disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Among the notable appointments, Hon. Hillard Eta has been named Chairman of the National Youth Service Corps under the Ministry of Youth Development, while Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of External Affairs, will serve as Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. H.E. Abdullahi Ganduje, former Governor of Kano State, will lead the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria as its Chairman.

Senator Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola has been appointed Chairman of the National Sugar Development Council, while H.E. Sulaiman Argungu takes over as Chairman of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company. Senator Magnus Abe will oversee the National Agency for the Great Green Wall, and Barrister Festus Fuanter has been appointed Chairman of the National Teachers Institute.

In the technology and innovation sector, Raji Kazeem Kolawole has been named Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), while Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa takes on the role of Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology. Senator Abubakar Maikafi will serve as Chairman of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex, and Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi has been appointed Chairman of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion.

The appointments in the education sector include Chief Victor Tombari Giadom as Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, Comrade Mustapha Salihu as Chairman of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, and Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo as Chairman of the Industrial Training Fund.

In the health sector, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu will chair the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital in Ebonyi State. Other appointees include Barrister Felix Chukwumenoye Morka as Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa; Mr. Uguru Mathew Ofoke as Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia; Hon. Emma Eneukwu as Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri; and Dr. Abubakar Isa Maiha as Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

Additionally, Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan will lead the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu, while Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori has been appointed Chairman of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State. Hajia Zainab A. Ibrahim will chair the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, and Hon. Durotolu Oyebode Bankole takes charge as Chairman of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti.

In infrastructure and environmental management, Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa has been named Chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, while Isa Sadiq Achida will chair the Raw Materials Research and Development Council. Mu’azu Bawa Rijau has been appointed Chairman of the National Bio-Safety Management Agency, and Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad will lead the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will now be chaired by Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, while Chief Edward Omo-Erewa takes over as Chairman of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency. Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno has been appointed Chairman of the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Dr. Kayode Isiak Opeifa as Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, with Augustine Chukwu Umahi named Chairman of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

In the financial sector, H.E. Nasiru Gawuna has been appointed Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, while Chief D. J. Kekemeke will lead the Nigerian Postal Service. Engr. Babatunde Fakoyede will chair the Federal Scholarship Board, and Hon. Shola Olofin has been appointed Chairman of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund.

President Tinubu emphasised that the chairpersons must adhere strictly to the non-executive nature of their roles, ensuring they provide strategic oversight without interfering in the daily management of their organisations.

These appointments, drawn from diverse sectors and regions, are expected to enhance the performance of federal institutions, address critical national challenges, and contribute to the administration’s commitment to efficient governance and national development.

