Decomposed body of Bayelsa pastor found 15 months after he went missing , mystery deepens

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The decomposed remains of a 45-year-old pastor, Esere Okilo, have been discovered in his residence on Jacob Beredugo Street, Ekeki, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, 15 months after he was reported missing.

Okilo, who hailed from Nembe-Bassambiri, had been missing for over a year before his remains were found on Wednesday.

The discovery was made by one of his sisters, who visited the house due to accommodation issues. She reportedly looked through a window and saw the pastor’s skeleton sitting on the toilet, clad only in a singlet.

The incident caused a stir in the area, as many residents claimed they had not noticed any foul odour coming from the apartment during the time Okilo was missing.

Groups of neighbours gathered on Thursday to discuss the shocking revelation, describing Okilo as a devout man of God who kept mostly to himself.

Okilo lived in one of the two flats in the compound, while his elder brother and the brother’s wife occupied the other. Reports suggest that the siblings were not on speaking terms.

Neighbours revealed that the toilet door where the remains were found had been locked from the inside, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

Although the pastor’s family had earlier expressed concerns about his disappearance, some members assumed he had embarked on one of his regular church pilgrimages.

A neighbour disclosed that operatives from the Ekeki Police Division, who came to evacuate the remains, arrested the elder brother on suspicion of covering up the pastor’s death.

A police source revealed that medical workers from the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa alleged that formalin might have been used to suppress the smell of the decomposing corpse.

“Medical staff at the Federal Medical Centre said there are signs that a substance like formalin was sprinkled on the corpse to stop the smell,” a source told journalists.

Attempts to reach the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Musa Mohammed, for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls.

