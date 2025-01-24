CDS applauds Julius Berger on high performance record as Tinubu flags off construction of new armed forces complex

…As Tinubu flags off construction of new armed forces complex

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has a superlative track record of performance and to deliver projects on schedule. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa who spoke at Thursday’s Groundbreaking Ceremony of the new Armed Forces Complex, Asokoro, Abuja declared, just as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR praised the military for the foresight on the project.

According to the CDS, who also declared that partnering with Julius Berger was deliberate, a new Armed Forces Complex became necessary for some reasons. The current Armed Forces Complex in Area 10, Garki was meant to be a temporary location of the Services; that is, the Army, Airforce and the Navy. But it has become largely inadequate. So, a new Complex has been designed to tackle this unique challenge, he said.

Saying that the location of the new Complex is unique with the surrounding Mpape and Asokoro Rocks in the area, the CDS added that the features will present a large measure of security among others. He continued, we engage Julius Berger to do this job not just because they come highly recommended, but because Julius Berger has the track record of performance and to deliver on schedule like they have done very efficiently in similar projects of sensitive nature in record time.

For President Tinubu who had no cause to disagree with the CDS, the project will do the Armed Forces a lot of good including enhancing the resilience of the military and the relentlessness with which they have continued to prosecute the insurgency war.

The President encouraged them further saying, you never lost any war before. You will win this war.

Challenging the stakeholders on the new Armed Forces Complex, the President said, the first phase of the complex must start immediately. It must be completed by the end of my administration.

Describing the day’s event as a significant milestone in the continuing effort to strengthen Nigeria’s security apparatus, by providing a new centralized infrastructure for the headquarters of Defence and all three arms of Nigeria’s Armed Forces to carry out their critical role in safeguarding Nigeria, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr Peer Lubasch commended the President for approving the project.

He said, Julius Berger is deeply honoured to be the contractor of choice for this iconic project. For 60 years, we have been entrusted with the construction of priority infrastructure in Nigeria. And for 60 years, we have delivered reliably, with highest integrity and professionalism.

With the continued support of our esteemed clients and stakeholders, we are confident that Julius Berger will exceed expectations in constructing the New Armed Forces Headquarters Complex that stands as a symbol of national pride and strength, he added.

Praising the President’s commitment to advancing the operational capacity of the Armed Forces, Lubasch said, it is exemplary and reflects a deep sense of patriotism; adding, your leadership has been instrumental to this project, and we are grateful for the vital role you hold in its success.

He lauded the President for his actions in the fight against insecurity in the country among others like reforming the Forex-market, increasing minimum wage and ensuring critical infrastructure which are no doubt enablers of socio-eco-nomic advancement.

“We congratulate you on these continued successes and commend your approval of this landmark project. I also wish to express my deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, OFR, for his unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in driving this project to realization”, Lubasch further said.

He assured Tinubu, the Armed Forces and Nigeria that, the new Armed Forces Headquarters Complex will be constructed to the highest standards, to support the complex and dynamic security requirements of a rapidly developing nation.

The project is designed with four buildings of a total gross floor area of more than 100,000 m², including offices, meeting rooms, operational centres, libraries, gyms, canteens and additional specialized services and facilities, to accommodate about 3,000 personnel. All structures are inter-connected for improved communication.

In addition, the development will also feature a 1,500-capacity conference hall.

The overall infrastructure will be modern and state of the art; tailored to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the Armed Forces as they fulfil their mission to protect the nation.

Beside Tinubu, top Nigerians that witnessed the event include Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Information minister, Mohammed Idris Malagi, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, and Heads of other Security and Intelligence communities, among others.

Team Julius Berger to the historic ceremony was led by Lubasch. Others were Alh. Dr Abdulaziz Kaita, Oliver Berger, Poul Nielson, James Agama, Johnny Houcha and Salim Haidas, among others.