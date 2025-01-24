25.6 C
Canadian government, ARDA, UN Women organize one day training for journalists in Borno

by Peter Anayo081

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), in collaboration with the European Union (EU), United Nations Women (UN WOmen ) and other donor agencies has organized a one-day capacity-building training for journalists in Borno state.

 

ARDA in Nigeria is focused on fostering sustainable development through Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) projects within Nigeria and across Africa. They organized the lecture on women participation in politics and good governance.

 

Speaking at the capacity building workshop held at the Grand Pinnacle Hotel Maiduguri yesterday, the field officer, Mr Maxwell David said the training was held in collaboration with the UNWomen and other co-implementing partners specifically for media professionals towards improving media reports on women leadership and governance as well as changing narratives on women participation in political leadership and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Mr Maxwell David said the capacity-building training for media professionals was also part of the activities being implemented under the Advance: Women Political Participation in Nigeria (AWPP) Project, funded by the Government of Canada through the UN Women.

He said the AWPP project addresses the challenges/barriers that hinder women from taking up political leadership positions in Nigeria including religious, educational, cultural, occupational, electoral, social and political challenges .
Presenting his paper titled ” Women in Governance and politics in Nigeria “the Chairman, NUJ, Borno State Council, Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna said the project will drive interventions that would foster gender identity, sensitivity, expression, equality, participation and inclusiveness in leadership positions and governance in the country.

 

Comrade Haruna the training would refresh and equip journalists with motivational inputs to anchor or amplify women’s voices and solidarity to serve as a wake up point for the womenfolk to be more courageous to participate in elections or seek for leadership positions enhance their representation in positions of leadership and governance can not be over emphasized..

He explained further that several women in Nigeria at both the local , national and international levels have exhibited excellent leadership qualities even better than some men in some cases proving to be equal to the task if not even better, especially, in the areas of transparency, accountability, empathy, support and empowerment.
He also said that was the reason why ARDA conducted a 1-day media training to equip media professionals and organizations with technical knowledge and skills to enhance women’s representation in political leadership and governance in Nigeria.

 

He further explained that media professionals are responsible for disseminating information objectively, accurately and balanced reports with a view to keep the public abreast of happenings or developments around them in the society, there is the need for journalists to avoid stereotypes in their reportage, especially, on women.

 

