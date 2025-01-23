Tariff increase: NLC berates FG over 50% hike approval to Telcos, asks workers to prepare for nationwide boycott of services

.As FCCPC commits to effective monitoring of providers for compliance

.Airtel Nigeria hails NCC

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed its unequivocal condemnation of the Federal Government’s recent approval, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), of a 50% increase in telecommunication tariffs.

It said the decision, coming at a time when Nigerian workers and the masses are grappling with unprecedented economic hardship, is a clear assault on their welfare and an abandonment of the people to corporate fat cats.

The NLC, in a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero Wednesday, noted that: “Telecommunication services are essential for daily communication, work, and access to information. Yet, an average Nigerian worker already spends approximately 10% of their wages on telecom charges.

“For a worker earning the current minimum wage of ₦70,000, this means an increase from ₦7,000 to a staggering ₦10,500 per month or 15% of his salary—a cost that is unsustainable.

“This hike exemplifies the government’s apparent ease in prioritizing corporate profits over citizens’ welfare. It is shocking that the government approved this 50% tariff increase for telecom companies within a month, yet took nearly a year to approve the recent minimum wage for workers, despite the rising cost of living and inflation eroding purchasing power.

“This glaring disparity underscores a troubling reality: the government appears more aligned with the interests of wealthy corporations than with the needs of the workers and citizens it is meant to serve.

“We must ask: When will the government stand for the people it swore to protect? When will the National Assembly rise to its responsibility and hold the executive accountable for policies that blatantly undermine the welfare of the majority? When will the common man heave a sigh of relief in Nigeria?”,.

Continuing, the statement said: “NLC is not opposed to a tariff review but disagrees with the approved rate of increase. We therefore call on the government, the NCC and the National Assembly to stop the implementation of this ill-advised hike to allow a reasonable conversation around it.

“If the dialogue agrees on the need for the hike, then, we can all seek a more humane increase and definitely not this 50% hike”.

The NLC called on all Nigerian workers and masses to reject what it described as unjustifiable tariff hike, urging citizens to prepare for collective action, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services, to compel the reversal of this punitive increase.

According to the statement: “This is for our dignity, our rights, and our survival as a people. The Nigeria Labour Congress remains resolute in defending the interests of Nigerian workers and the masses.

“We will not allow the people to bear the brunt of policies that further entrench poverty and inequality. Together, we will do our best to resist this injustice and demand that government prioritizes the interests of its citizens over corporate interests”.

.as FCCPC commits to effective monitoring of telecos for compliance

However, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it is committed to effective monitoring of the impact of the new telecommunications tariff adjustment to ensure compliance with established regulatory standards.

Mr Ondaje Ijagwu, the Director, Corporate Affairs of FCCPC, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ijagwu said that the commission was working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to address concerns raised by consumers during the transition period and beyond.

He urged telecom operators to prioritise visible and measurable improvements in network reliability, speed, accessibility, and customer service as part of any tariff adjustment, saying that consumers’ interest is paramount.

According to him, it is crucial that tariff adjustments directly translate into demonstrable and tangible service enhancements for consumers.

He commended the NCC for adopting a deliberate and measured approach by rationalising the tariff adjustment and linking it to commensurate improvements in service quality.

”The NCC’s approval of a 50 per cent adjustment, which is lower than the over 100 per cent increase initially proposed by operators, demonstrates a thoughtful effort to balance industry sustainability with consumer protection.

”We are also pleased with the NCC’s directive to operators to ensure that, henceforth, tariffs are clear, straightforward, and free of hidden charges or complexities.

”Operators are now required to disclose all key details upfront, including the cost, validity period, and the specific inclusions of a plan.

”Consumers can also expect a mandatory disclosure table from their service providers, enabling them to make informed decisions without worrying about unexpected charges or surprises,” he said.

Ijagwu said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the FCCPC and NCC would provide a unified framework to oversee the implementation of the tariff adjustment in a manner that met the needs of consumers.

He encouraged consumers to report any unfair practices or concerns through the commission’s official channels to ensure effective resolution.

.Airtel Nigeria hails NCC tariff adjustment approval

However, Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications company, has expressed gratitude for the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) approval of tariff adjustments for telcos in Nigeria.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Balsingh said the decision to allow for a tariff increase of up to 50 per cent across services, underscored the regulator’s commitment to fostering sustainability and enhance investment in the telecommunications industry for superior service delivery.

According to him, the tariff adjustment reflects a balanced approach to ensuring the sustainability of the telecommunications sector while safeguarding the interests of consumers.

He added that the price increase which was highly needed for the survival and continued growth of the industry, would enable telcos to continue investing in network infrastructure.

Balsingh added that it would allow them to expand coverage and delivering improved products and services that met the evolving needs of customers.

“Airtel Nigeria remains committed to its mission of bridging the digital divide by offering reliable and affordable telecommunications services.

“With Nigeria’s vibrant economy and dynamic population, the company believes the decision by the NCC creates an environment conducive to innovation and growth, benefiting consumers and the industry alike.

“We are confident that this development will pave the way for even greater advancements in telecommunications services across the country.

“Our focus remains on providing exceptional customer satisfaction while contributing to the long-term sustainability of the industry,” Balsingh added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2