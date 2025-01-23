Rivers NUJ election ends in Stalemate, as 3-man CTC leadership emerge

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The much-anticipated election of a new executive for the Rivers State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, ended in stalemate as the process was suspended to a later date.

This, was a result of firm resistance from Journalists in the state for an alleged interference in the exercise by the state government and imposition of new leadership on the union.

Journalists in the state had gathered by 11 am for their 8th triennial delegate congress titled; Journalism, maintaining professionalism in a politically charged environment,” with the conference ending successfully after the out-gone Chairman, Stanley Job and his Secretary IKE WIGODO had presented their reports for the past three years.

But the union could not continue with the election of new executives as both the Mandate Team which has Comrade Ogboka Umeda of the Rivers State Television (RSTV) Chapel as it’s Chairmanship candidate, and the Transformer Team with Comrade Paul Bazia of the Information Chapel as it’s Chairmanship candidate, were locked in a meeting at the office of the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, where the later (Bazia) was alleged to have been under pressure to step down for the former.

Sources at the meeting which lasted for over 3 hours confirmed that Paul Bazia had initially agreed at the Commissioner’s office to withdraw from the election but, refused to sign the consensus resolution reached at the meeting.

Mr. Bazia however, on getting to the NUJ Secretariat, Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, the venue of the election, told his supporters that he didn’t agree with the consensus arrangement and that he was ready for the election.

However, members of the credential committee and the NUJ National representatives at the conference, continued the process, after announcing the dissolution of the previous Stanley Job Extra executive, could not continue with the process as members of the Bazia-led Transformation team revolted against any consensus arrangement, insisting that election must be conducted.

All were pleased by representatives of the NUJ National Secretariat, Opaka Dokubo and John Angese, Vice President and Secretary of NUJ Zone F respectively, to calm the congress which went into a rowdy secession and ended in a deadlock.

Addressing the congress, Opaka Dokubo said, “Its obvious we are at a stalemate and we have come to a halt. We have sacrificed a lot to come to this point and am not sure it is in our best interest to throw everything away.

“This is about 6 pm, even if we start any process now, I am not sure we are going to go far. So, for safety and security, we cannot continue with the process of this election.

“What this means is that you have shut down the process, you tried to hold the national secretariat to ransom and this could have consequences,” he said.

Mr. Dokubo however, while explaining that the constitution does not give room for a vacuum in the union leadership, held a closed-door meeting with Chairmen and secretaries of Chapels in the state, where a 3-man Caretaker Committee emerged with Comrade Lekia Anya of the Radio Rivers Chapel as Chairman, Boma Waribo of Christiana Reports Chapel as Secretary and Osinachi Samuel of NTA as member.

A stakeholder in the Rivers NUJ told our Correspondent that, “All we are saying in the NUJ Rivers State Council election is that no body should impose any candidate on us.

“We are also saying that we don’t want government interference in NUJ Rivers State Council election. Let everyone go to the pull and test their popularity so that in the end no one will feel disenfranchised.

She however urged Journalists in the state to remain calm and peaceful, stating that, “the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara that I know, will be ready to work with any new leadership that this election will produce, so nobody should allowed humor herself to be brainwashed that the Rivers State government is not ready to work with Paul Bazia.”

Meanwhile, a close ally to the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson has described claims that his principal, had at anytime during the meeting asked anyone to step down or withdrawal from the election for anybody.

