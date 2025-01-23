Research in Literature, Medicine holds the key to Africa’s leadership crisis – Iwelunmor

In a bold and thought-provoking statement following his graduation with distinction in English Literature at the University of Lagos’ 55th Convocation, Mr. Patrick Iwelunmor, has sparked a critical conversation about Africa’s leadership crisis, proposing that the interdisciplinary field of Literature and Medicine could be the solution.

In a press release made available to newsmen, Iwelunmor, whose outstanding academic performance has earned him accolades, addressed the systemic leadership failure that has plagued much of Africa.

He pointed to the manipulation of the electoral process by individuals suffering from “psychopathological problems,” who impose themselves on the corridors of power, advancing personal, narcissistic agendas at the expense of national development and the common good.

He said: “We must confront the reality that many of Africa’s leaders, like Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Soyinka’s King Baabu, are driven not by a genuine desire to serve but by an insatiable lust for power,” said Iwelunmor.

“This pathological desire for control—what Shakespeare calls ‘a vaulting ambition which overleaps itself and falls on the other side’—has become a dangerous cycle in many African nations, where families and individuals cling to power for decades, blocking others from leadership opportunities.”

Drawing parallels between the tragic flaws of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Soyinka’s King Baabu—two characters whose misguided ambitions lead to their downfall—Iwelunmor believes the issue is not simply one of poor governance, but of deeper psychological issues that influence political behavior.

“How is it possible for one family to dominate a country for generations? Is it that every other citizen is unqualified to lead? This is a glaring sign of mental illness masquerading as leadership,” he remarked.

Iwelunmor’s proposal places Literature and Medicine at the heart of the solution, suggesting that these two unique fields could be harnessed to address the leadership dysfunction in Africa. “Literature offers a unique lens to understand human nature, while Medicine, particularly psychiatry, can help us identify the mental health issues that might underlie the unchecked ambitions of many political leaders. It’s time for an urgent introspection, and perhaps even psychiatric evaluation, for those seeking power,” he added.

The recent Master’s graduate, inspired by the works of scholars like Prof. Hope Eghagha, Prof. Emmanuel Babatunde Omobowale, Prof. Sola Owonibi, Prof. Laide Nasir, Dr. Kazeem Adebiyi-Adelabi, and Dr. Stephen Kekeghe, is a strong advocate for the growing intersection between literature and the medical sciences. According to him, the intellectual work of these scholars underscores the deep connection between the humanities and the sciences, providing valuable insights into how the complexities of human behavior can be addressed.

“My goal is to further explore this nexus,” Iwelunmor said.

“By the grace of God, I intend to pursue a PhD in Literature and Medicine. I believe that this interdisciplinary research will contribute to understanding and ultimately solving the leadership crisis that continues to hinder Africa’s progress,” he stated.

