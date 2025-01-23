33.4 C
Medical-related students to spend longer years, as NUC upgrade their bachelor’s degree…

NUC warns against unapproved Medical Laboratory Science

by Peter Anayo0146

FAVOUR   ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued a warning to the general public to disregard the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (DMLS) programme offered in any Nigerian university, as it has not been approved.

The NUC, which disclosed this to Daily Champion in a press statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Franca Elochi Chukwuonwo, said DMLS is not contained either in the commission’s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) or Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

However, the NUC has upgraded some medical-related programmes from Bachelor’s degree to doctoral status, including:

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D),
Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT),
Optometry (O.D Doctor of Optometry).

These upgraded programmes aim to incorporate more clinical and practical sessions, improve foundational course coverage, enhance clinical skills, and address all specialty areas comprehensively.

The duration of these programmes has been extended from five to six years to accommodate additional courses and clinical training.

The NUC’s decision to upgrade these programmes aligns with global best practices for training professionals in these fields, ensuring that Nigerian graduates can compete globally.

 

