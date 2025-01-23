NIA’s Director General tasks committees on moving insurance industry forward

The Director General of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) Mrs Bola Odukale recently held a meeting with all the heads of the various Technical Committees of the association. The meeting was at the instance of the Director General of the NIA, Mrs Bola Odukale, who wanted all the Technical Committees of the NIA to rub minds together on how the Association will push the frontiers of insurance in the country in year 2025 and beyond.

She had at the meeting said that the Technical Committees of NIA are the ‘ears and eyes” of the larger NIA body, and as such, they should be seeing as promoting the Association collectively. All the Chairmen and representatives of every of the Technical Committees present shared their plans for 2025 with the DG. The DG on the other hand, appreciated all the Heads of the Technical Committees present and thanked them for their selfless service to the Association in ensuring that Insurance takes a place of pride in the country and beyond.