Medical-related students to spend longer years, as NUC upgrade their bachelor’s degree programmes to doctorate

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced the upgrade of some medical-related programmes in Nigerian universities from hitherto Bachelors Degree to ‘Doctor’ status in Nigerian universities.

The affected programmes which are found in NUC‘s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) and Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) are the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D); Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT); and Optometry (OD Doctor of Optometry).

Consequently, the duration of the affected programmes has been increased from five to six years to accommodate the additional courses and clinicals incorporated into the curriculum.

Franca Chukwuonwo, Acting Director, Public Affairs, NUC, in a statement on Wednesday – today, January 22 – on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, announced that the decision is in line with global perspectives on programmes and course delivery in the university education space.

She explained that the quest to upgrade the status of some medical-related programmes was borne out of the desire to incorporate more clinical/practical sessions, provide sufficient coverage of foundation courses, improve on clinical skills and cover all specialty areas.

“The trend seeks to also align with global best practices applicable in the training of Professionals in these medical-related programmes. This will further make the certificates obtained from the Nigerian University System to be at par with those obtained in similar programmes from other climes.

“Additionally, it will ensure the requisite harmonisation, mutuality and global competitiveness of Nigerian graduates in terms of Certificates evaluation, employability and further studies in the relevant disciplines,” she explained.

Chukwuonwo, however, informed Nigerians, particularly stakeholders, that the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (DMLS) programme does not exist in the NUC’s BMAS or CCMAS and, thus, has not been captured as an upgraded programme.

“Consequently, MLSD is not an approved progamme for study in any Nigerian university,” she added.

