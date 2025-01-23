MediaReachOMD to hold Top Trends 2025 January 29

MediaReach OMD has announced its highly anticipated Top Trends 2025: ‘Unlocking Insights in Market, Consumer, Media’, scheduled for January 29 in Lagos.

For four years, this transformative event has set the benchmark for thought

leadership and innovation, cementing its position as a critical platform for navigating the evolving business, consumer, and media landscapes across Nigeria and beyond.

Since its inception in 2022, Top Trends has consistently delivered forward-thinking, actionable strategies, empowering businesses with the insights needed to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.

This year’s event promises to be no exception, attracting a distinguished audience ofC-suite

executives, senior business leaders, marketers, and decision-makers from diverse industries.

The initiative is made possible through strategic collaboration with Lagos Business School, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), and GeoPoll, with additional support from ARCON, Alpha & Jam, Tolaram Group, Light Inc, and powered byWhat Media Group.

These partnerships underscore the authority and credibility of the event as a leading source of industry-shaping ideas.

For the first time, Top Trends 2025 will adopt a hybrid model, combining the exclusivity of an in-person gathering with global accessibility through virtual engagement. The physical event, by inviting only to host about 50 senior business executives in Lagos, offers unparalleled networking opportunities and in-depth discussions, while a broader virtual audience will join the conversation from

across the globe.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s event, Stephen Onaivi, Managing Director of

mediaReach OMD, emphasized the importance of building resilience in today’s complex business environment.

He said, “We are thrilled to announce that our keynote speaker will be AkbarAli Shah,

Managing Director ofReckittBenckiser, Sub Saharan Africa.

His remarkable leadership and expertise will deliver invaluable perspectives, inspiring attendees to seize opportunities and thrive in

today’s unpredictable landscape.

Top Trends 2025 is not just an event; it is a movement to redefine how businesses approach challenges and unlock untapped opportunities.

mediaReach OMD invites forward-thinking leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to be part of this transformative experience.

