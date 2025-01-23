Lekoil commits to Oil, gas investment, jobs creation in Akwa Ibom

The management of Lekoil Nigeria Limited on Tuesday, expressed the company’s commitment to the sustainable development of Akwa Ibom State through investment in oil and gas operations, employment opportunities and community growth.

Lekoil’s top officials, who were led by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Lekan Akinyanmi, said the commitment towards Akwa Ibom’s development is in recognition of Governor Umo Eno’s administration’s efforts to position the state for business opportunities and sustainable development.

“We appreciate the warm reception from Governor Umo Eno and the Akwa Ibom State Government. Lekoil Nigeria is dedicated to sustainable development through responsible oil and gas operations, creating jobs, and supporting community growth in Akwa Ibom. Through Cambridge Harvest, a subsidiary of Cambridge Growth Partners, we also aim to advance the state’s ARISE Agenda with sustainable agricultural practices. This partnership reflects our commitment to driving impactful change in energy and agriculture, and we look forward to the transformative opportunities it will bring,” Akinyami said.

Governor Umo Eno, in his response, praised Lekoil for investment interest in the state while assuring that his government will continue to ensure an enabling environment for investors. He stated further that officials of his administration and the good people are hopeful that the investment will create employment opportunities for her teeming youths and develop the state further.

According to the governor, the state is also interested in one of the subsidiaries of Cambridge Growth partners, the Cambridge Harvest, which has interests in sustainable and efficient agricultural practices and expressed hope that a partnership will drive his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

Akinyanmi, who described Lekoil as an African focused oil and gas exploration and production company, a portfolio company of Cambridge Growth Partners which also has OakGold, Cambridge LNG, Cambridge Energy, Cambridge Harvest, CGP-1 Fund, and Blink Studios, said the visit was to formally introduce the company to the state government and inform them of the company’s investment interests in the state.

Also on hand to receive the team were Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; Executive Assistant and Chief Delivery Advisor to the Governor, Mr. Aniefiok Johnson; Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Godwin Udoh and the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh.

Other members of the Lekoil team include the General Manager of operations, Matthias Akhideno; General Manager, Legal, Gloria Iroegbunam; General Manager of government Relationship and Communications, Hamilton Esi; Head of C & P, Unwana Etuk, and Godwin Okeke, General Manager of SHES & SCD.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2