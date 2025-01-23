FG moves to accept surrendering bandits in North-West — GOC

.As Troops kill Bello Turji’s second-in-command, 24 fleeing terrorists in Sokoto – DHQ

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged the Katsina State Government to support its new ‘Operation Save Corridor North-West’.

This is with the view to giving the surrendering bandits an opportunity to surrender their arms and release all the kidnapped victims for peace and stability.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Ebikunle Ademola-Ajose, made the call when he visited Gov. Dikko Radda, on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that apart from the operational assessment visit to the states under him, the Chief of Defence Staff, also directed him to discuss with the state government based on the recent development.

Ademola-Ajose said, “This is because some bandits are saying that they want to negotiate.

“Candidly speaking, we are not in the business of negotiating this deal.

“But when you are trying to solve this wicked and perennial problem, a programme like this is something you look upon.

“The CDS directed me to inform you that the Federal Government has initiated Operation Save Corridor North-West. It is similar to the one initiated in the North-East.”

The GOC added that the CDS had written to the four states on how they can partner in the programme.

Ademola-Ajose is also the Theater Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma, covering Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina States.

According to him, the initiative will give the surrendering bandits an opportunity to surrender their arms, release all the hostages and reintegrate back into the society.

Responding, Radda said that the government had a security meeting and discussed issues related to the peace deal in Batsari Local Government Area.

“The meeting highlighted two things to be done and set up a committee to work on it.

“There should be a stakeholders’ engagement, because we must have the buy-in of the community before we get acceptance in this deal.

“There also must be laid down conditions to be forwarded to them for their acceptability or otherwise,” he said.

According to Radda, without the involvement of the community, it would not be successful, saying, ”this is because it had happened before.

“I have mentioned several times that I may not negotiate with the bandits. I will not beg them to come and negotiate with me.

“But, if they surrender and say they want to negotiate, the state government is willing to listen to them, and provide all the necessary support for their lives and their animals.

“We are willing to do it, but we need to look at all the challenges, and the pros and cons of it

“They are our people, they were born here, including their parents and grandparents, but chose to be criminals.

“If they chose to be good people, we will be willing to accept them,” he declared.

Meanwhile, The Defence Headquarters in a major blow to Bello Turji’s notorious terrorist said Nigerian troops have neutralized his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa, along with several high-ranking members of his group during a military operation in the Northwest.

Between January 20-21, 2025, troops from Operation FANSAN YAMMA launched a series of successful assaults on Turji’s camp, located in Sokoto and Zamfara States. The death of Kanawa, a key figure in the organization, significantly weakens the group’s leadership structure. Additionally, military forces inflicted fatal injuries on some of Turji’s close allies, including his younger brother, Dosso, and Danbokolo, one of his trusted confidants.

“The neutralization of Aminu Kanawa and other senior members of the group is a significant blow to the terrorist network in the Northwest,” said Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations. “These operations have disrupted their command structure and combat capabilities, severely weakening their ability to carry out further attacks.”

Troops also eliminated several other key commanders, including Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba, and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe. More than 24 fleeing terrorists from Turji’s camp were also neutralized around the towns of Gebe and Isa in Sokoto State and Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State.

Additionally, in the confrontation near the Fakai high ground, Suleiman, a loyalist of the late terrorist leader Halilu Sububu, was killed while attempting to reinforce Turji’s disarrayed camp.

The death of these leaders, along with the disruption of Turji’s camp, represents a significant weakening of the group, which has been responsible for numerous kidnappings and attacks across Zamfara and Sokoto States, particularly in the Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni areas.

Troops are continuing their operations with the goal of completely dismantling Turji’s terrorist network, ensuring the restoration of security and safety for local communities.

