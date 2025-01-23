24.6 C
Lagos
January 23, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 23, 2025

Medical-related students to spend longer years, as NUC upgrade their bachelor’s degree…

Fake soldier arrested in Lagos, iPhone 13 recovered

Gov. Mbah, Dabiri-Erewa urge Igbos in Diaspora to tap enormous investment opportunities…

Lekoil commits to Oil, gas investment, jobs creation in Akwa Ibom

UCH power outage for 82 days: UI students’ protest paralyses activities in…

FG moves to accept surrendering bandits in North-West — GOC

Nnamdi Azikiwe Int Airport: Aviation Minister rejects contract variation of N532bn for…

Tariff increase: NLC berates FG over 50% hike approval to Telcos, asks…

 Commissioning of Bottle Vending Machine at Nat’l Assembly complex in Abuja 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Fake soldier arrested in Lagos, iPhone 13 recovered

by Peter Anayo051

The Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a fake soldier for abducting a young man in Ikeja and abandoning him on the Third Mainland Bridge after making away with his iPhone 13.

The 42-year-old suspect, Kingsley Wanogho, who is reportedly a dismissed army sergeant and ex-convict, was arrested after one of his victims spotted him near Computer Village in Ikeja on Saturday.

RRS disclosed this in a statement on X.com on Wednesday.

The statement partly read, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect on 30th December 2024 accused his victim of stumbling on him. He claimed he lost a gold ring in the process and that his victim must produce the ring for him.

“Wanogho, thereafter, told his victim, Solomon, that he was an army officer, displaying his identification card. It was further alleged that Wanogho told his victim that if he couldn’t produce his gold ring, he was going to take him to army barracks in Oshodi.”

At this point, Wanogho reportedly summoned an accomplice on a motorcycle to assist in transporting Solomon.

Under the pretence of taking him to the Army Cantonment, the duo reportedly drove Solomon to the Third Mainland Bridge, where they stole his iPhone 13 and money before abandoning him at the location.

“Further investigations revealed that Wanogho sold the iPhone 13 for N150,000.00 in Computer Village, Ikeja. Recovered from him were a Nigerian Army fez cap and a Nigerian Army fake identity card,” the statement added.

The statement further disclosed that the suspect has been transferred to the Commissioner of Police’s Special Squad for further investigation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Humanitarian: Women raise fund to support widows, indigent 

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Police arrest major arms dealer, 1,246 other suspects

Editor

President Tinubu Deserves Support from Ijaw Groups – Ogbuku

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO