Ebonyi state Commandant, NSCDC, decries abuse of national currency, asks for synergy with CBN

JACOB OGODO , Abakaliki

The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Ebonyi State Command, Nnadi Francis Chika has decried the alarming rate of abuse of national currency and stressed the need for

a partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria to checkmate the evil trend.

Nnadi who made the remarks at the Abakaliki branch office of the bank during a courtesy visit blamed those who sell mints and those who spray them at parties for perpetuating the ugly act.

He disclosed that his visit was predicated on the need to strengthen ties with the apex bank in the areas of mutual cooperation, noting that NSCDC was saddled with the mandate of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure protection of which CBN was one.

The Commandant said that Ebonyi State was classified as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria but pockets of insecurity lie underneath the surface.

He lamented that kidnapping has become a threat in the South east; thereby making everyone a potential victim, adding that security tips would be imperative for all even when they think they have no kidnapping value.

Nnadi promised to be available for the Bank’s personnel all around the clock to offer such tips upon demand and that he visited to consolidate the existing synergy between the two offices for a more robust working relationship.

He underscored the necessity of upscaling skills for greater productivity even as he requested of the Central Bank a refresher program on cyber security for NSCDC personnel

Responding, the Ebonyi State Branch Controller of CBN, Daniel Ogboogu Amechi thanked the commandant for the visit.

He pointed out that the apex bank has fulfilled its mandate by churning out the law against currency abuse and that the security agencies were free to embark on its enforcement.

Amechi equally remarked that their operations were centrally controlled from their national headquarters office. He would nevertheless offer the necessary support to ensure the success of the enforcement.

He stated that the director of currency in the headquarters is on top of the situation right now concerning the complaint about ATM tariff rate by commercial banks.

The Controller also expressed the desire to have NSCDC join in safeguarding their premises, but that could only be possible with the express permission of the headquarters. He recalled with gratitude the role played by NSCDC personnel during the naira redesign imbroglio across the country

The bank’s helmsman stressed the need for mutual understanding of the operations of the two agencies and work towards collaborative synergy.

