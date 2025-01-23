Breaking: Tinubu meets Lagos lawmakers, reluctantly gives nod to Obasa’s impeachment

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly given his tacit approval to the removal of Hon. Mudasiru Obasa as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

32 members of the House out of the 40 had on January 13 removed Obasa as the Speaker of the Assembly and replaced him with Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda.

The lawmakers cited alleged infractions, including corruption and highhandedness, as reasons for Obasa’s removal.

According to Western Post, in a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Wednesday evening, President Tinubu met with the Assembly’s new leadership, including the newly elected Speaker, Meranda, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the ousted Speaker Obasa were absent from the meeting, although Obasa was reportedly in Abuja.

Sources revealed to Western Post that President Tinubu expressed dissatisfaction with how the lawmakers carried out the impeachment, likening it to a coup.

However, after pleas from GAC leaders and acknowledgement of Obasa’s alleged excesses, Tinubu reluctantly endorsed the Assembly’s decision.

Speaker Meranda, on her part, pledged to prioritize transparency, inclusion, and good governance in her leadership, ensuring the effective delivery of democratic dividends to Lagosians.

