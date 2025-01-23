Breaking: Panic erupts in Lagos as Navy officers, youth clash

33.4 C
by Peter Anayo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

A fierce gun-battle broke out on Thursday between Nigerian Navy personnel and local youths in Farasime village in the Owode Apa border area of Badagry West, Lagos State.

The confrontation reportedly started when naval ratings launched an operation to apprehend smugglers transporting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to Cotonou through the border.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters from his home where he was hiding, described the situation as tense and dangerous.

“The Navy came to arrest people smuggling fuel to Cotonou, but the youths resisted, and the officers started shooting,” the source said.

The source, who claimed no involvement in smuggling, added, “Youths have lit a big fire in front of my house to block the road. I’m very scared. My house is by the roadside.”

He said the situation has caused widespread fear among residents, many of whom are unsure of their safety as the gunfire continues.

 

 

