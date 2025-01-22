Wike reveals ₦300bn commitment to Satellite Town Development under Tinubu Administration

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has committed at least 300 billion Naira to the development of satellite towns.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 9km Paikon-kore-Ibwa Road project in Gwagwalada, Wike emphasized the President’s commitment to rural development, saying “Mr. President is not only committed to the development of the city, but Mr. President is also committed to the development of the satellite town.”

Wike highlighted the significant investments made in Gwagwalada alone, totaling over 50 billion Naira. These projects include:

Road Construction,8.5 billion Naira for the Paikon-kore-Ibwa Road and 22 billion Naira for the Aguma Palace Road, set to be commissioned in May.

On Education, the renovation of five secondary schools, including the School For The Gifted Gwagwalada and Government Secondary School Gwagwalada, totaling 16.5 billion Naira.

On Security, the Minister said the administration Constructed police divisions to enhance security in the area.

“Let me say this, I want you to go back home and check the records, check every administration, before the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. How much each administration has committed to each of the area councils of the FCT?”

“Now, while I’m saying this, it is important, you know the importance that Mr. President attaches to the development of the satellite town. Mr. President is not only committed to the development of the city, but Mr. President is also committed to the development of the satellite town”.

“And so that’s why I said, just within one year, the President came on board in May 2023, just within one year, this is just for Gwagwalada area council alone, not all the area council, this one alone, how much Mr. President has committed? This road, Mr. President committed 8.5 billion Naira to construct this road”

“So, when you ask, what has Mr. President done? put it on record now, if you have your biro, write it down. See what he has done for the people of Gwagwalada area council. In Aguma palace, Mr. President has committed 22 billion Naira, and that road will be commissioned in May this year”.

“As I speak to you, we have completed and we are still renovating, five secondary schools in Gwagwalada. The School For The Gifted Gwagwalada, Government Secondary School Gwagwalada, GSS Abagada (not sure about name), GSS Tungan Maje, GSS Giri. The total value for these is 16.5 billion Naira.”

“Now, if you calculate this total amount, I have not added the total police divisions that we are building in Gwagwalada. As we speak now, in order to enhance the security of this area”

“Now, if you add the total value of what Mr. President has committed to Gwagwalada alone, you are talking about over 50 billion Naira for one area council. Now, if you add the six area councils, just take this as the base because this is the least of all the are Councils”.

Wike also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly, saying “I don’t think any other minister of any city before had had it so easy.”

Wike expressed his gratitude to the traditional rulers and the youth for their cooperation, which facilitated the completion of the road project. He assured the community that more projects will be initiated, leading to increased employment opportunities and improved living standards.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2