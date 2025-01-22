UNICEF, states chart path for faecal sludge development for environmental hygiene 

From SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the governments of Plateau, Gombe and Bauchi have converged on Bauchi State to chart a path to achieving implementation of faecal sludge management.

UNICEF and critical stakeholders in environment, sanitation and hygiene from the three states were in Bauchi to understudy its implementation strategy. WASH Officer for UNICEF, Nambam Michael while speaking at a one-day programme on Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) Strategy Implementations in Bauchi State, commended the state.

She also applauded all the relevant stakeholders in the WASH sector of the state for the resilience in ensuring that the strategy was developed and validated.

UNICEF, she said, would continue to be supportive of strategies that will promote effective faecal sludge management in the States that make up the Bauchi Field Office of UNICEF.

In his address, Bauchi State Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule

said that, “the Ministry of Housing and Environment, and BASEPA are appreciative of His Excellency’s tireless contributions particularly in supporting all environmental projects and programs in the State.”

According to him, “Faecal Sludge Management, which starts from the storage, collection, transport, treatment, and safe end use or disposal of faecal sludge constitutes the value chain of faecal sludge management.”

“I’m sure you will all agree with me that faecal sludge management has been very poor in most of our States. But the story is now changing in Bauchi State due to the collective efforts of all the stakeholders that are present here. Well done to all of us.

“BASEPA as a regulating Agency under the Ministry of Environment is doing a good work by formalizing all the key actors along the fecal sludge value chain in the State,” the Commissioner added.

“The Agency has come up with a Guideline for the Fecal Sludge Management, and organizes a series of capacity building workshops to different actors in the FSM value chain across the State.

“The Climate Resilient Faecal Sludge Management implementation Strategy 2025-2030 document developed by the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) with support from UNICEF, served as a roadmap to fortify the resilience of our sanitation systems against the backdrop of Bauchi’s unique environmental challenges. This strategy will create a sustainable and resilient FSM sectors in Bauchi State,” he added.

The Commissioner added that, “Let me inform our dear brothers from Plateau and Gombe States that the Bauchi state Government is appreciative of your wisdom and foresight for coming down to see what we are doing and exchange ideas with us; we will continue to work as brothers for the overall betterment of our people.”

He then appreciated the support they receive from various partners, particularly, UNICEF’s for organizing this impactful session that will ultimately lead to attainment of safely managed sanitation in our respective states.

He also commended United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), WaterAid Nigeria and other donor partners for the technical support they are providing to Bauchi State leading to the State to be among the leading States working towards actualizing the Safely Managed Sanitation in the country.