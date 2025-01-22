There is no way you can kill corruption because it has become a way of life in Nigeria -Pastor Richard

PASTOR ADEKUNLE RICHARD is the General Overseer of Power on the Rock International Ministry. He talks to ISAAC NGUMAH on his ministry and other national issues in this interview. Read on:

What can you say on the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

There is no way people will be hungry that there will not be insecurity. When you solve the problems of hunger, insecurity will go. All the factories in Nigeria are down; companies are relocating to other countries because our currency has lost his value. What attracts people to any nation is the value of the currency. The moment the currency has lost his value, people will run away. So, when you talk of insecurity, let us talk about food security first. When people can eat and have reserve, what makes a man to steal is when he has nothing. The problem of Nigeria today is the political elite.

What can you say on the President Tinubu’s economic reforms?

I must tell you the truth; the country must not rely on the economic policy of World Bank and IMF

Is it possible for Nigeria to have a credible poll in the nearest future?

Not with this kind of INEC

What can you say on electoral laws in Nigeria?

We have the electoral system and we have the electoral law that governs the electoral system. But the Implementation is the problem.

Nigerians are crying for a possible reversal of the fuel subsidy. What is your take?

We shouted and we cried that this thing is going to happen. Vote for Obi; they said no. So, let us endure whatever is happening today. I told them a man ordained by God is not allowed to lead, you cannot start building from the roof, you start from the foundation. When the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do? The righteous cannot do anything. So, people are crying and shouting this is just the beginning.

What can you say on the high cost of living in Nigeria?

It is as a result of the political decision; it is the outcome of of the 2023 election. Like l said, the worst has not come; everything we need to do we must learn to be our brother’s keepers. The first rule of nature is humanity but I will advise people to go into farming and also one should restrict most of the movement and do some meetings on phone which can reduce cost as well. Those who have children in schools they cannot afford can send them to schools they can afford to pay. The only thing people can do now is to apply wisdom to life and no one should waste resources, be discreet and prudent. They should not make it personal so that their blood pressure will not rise.

Some people are saying that this country has been ravaged by some past leaders. What is your take?

I quite agree, that’s the truth. Obasanjo left a lot of money in the account, naira to dollar was rated high; we had reserve; we were not owing World Bank, IMF or any nation. He left office, Yar’adua came and Jonathan still left money there; Buhari came and all the money disappeared. During Obasanjo, we were not indepted to any nation; all the money that was left in the account, what happened to them and what decision has the President taken when he took over power? Who brought Buhari into power is it not Tinubu? You want people to pay tax, how much are you paying them? 70,000 naira, can you pay tax with that money? He is responsible because he is the one who brought Buhari into power.

What can you say on the Tax Reform Bill?

It is suicidal.

Some analysts are saying it is too early to judge the President. What can you say on this?

First impression matters a lot. You said you removed subsidy, do you have plans before removing the subsidy? Do you have Plan B? Have you provided anything on ground when you removed the subsidy? Everything crumpled. l don’t wish him evil. l wish him well. if he can fix it, fine. If the President is following the economic policy of IMF, he cannot work out anything in Nigeria.

What can you say on regionalism and true federalism?

We are not practiSing regionalism and true federalism; the best system of government is parliamentary regionalism system of government so that there will be rapid developments from all sides.

Some analysts are saying that Nigeria has lost his focus. What is your take?

There is structural imbalance, there is economic imbalance, there is educational imbalanmce and there is mix up of religion that is why we keep having problems. Until we start from the foundation and build again, we are going no where. The people in politics are there today to fill their pockets and bank accounts; they are not concerned about Nigeria as a nation. You go there, you share money and nobody can hold them accontable, politicxians in Nigeria are ready to sell Nigeria and Nigerians; it is a shame there will be a day that a day will break in Nigeria. It will be like the sound of a thunder

What can you say on the state of corruption in Nigeria, and the call for the need to tackle it?

When you talk about corruption in Nigeria, it is a serious matter. There is no body in Nigeria that can tackle corruption because corruption has become an ideology to most people in Nigeria. So, nobody can kill an ideology; it has become a way of life, there is no way you can kill it. It is in the blood of those in authoritry.

What can you say on the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria like the ICPC and EFCC?

the ICPC will work against those in opposition party and against those who are not in the same religion, it will work against those who are not in the same business carpet with them it will work against those who are not in alliance with them so the anti-graft agencies is not working in Nigeria the moment you are not in the same political party, they will use it to hunt you down. They are selective in their methods of arrest; we have seen it over the years. It is not working and it is not going to work if things are not put in order.or in right positions.

Can you tell us your journey so far in the ministry?

i was an auditor by profession when the lord called me it is inborn thing in my family so many of siblings are ministers of God.and this ministry started in 2006

What prompted you to have floated a church and a ministry?

i did not float any church God called me into his vineyard this ministry has trained a lot of people in the university and skills apprehenticei, it was God commandment an instruction from God l did not woke up one day to start this ministry.

Why did you go into the ministry?

It is because God asked me to go into the ministry.

What is your focus in the ministry?

To win souls for Christ

Tell us the comfirmations and signs that proofed that God has called you

i cannot count them uncountables have received healings the dead have been raised and etc

What are your challenges in the ministry?

Everyday of our lives we wake up with new challenges we must face new challenges everyday there is no mountain that is not insomountable before GOD, that God cannot overcome as we draw more closer to God we find solutions to our problems,so everyday we make exploits the products of challenges is exploits.

Tell us your personal experience with God

Everyday of my life l do have a personal encounter with thje holyspirit so my personal experience with God is great in divers form

What can you say on the church’s contribution towards nation’s building and even at this time of our trying period in the country?

Enormous, the church is not a noise maker the church does not make noise a lot of things that the church has done it does not make noise they dont go to the media and begin to broadcas the church donates the largest gist and the highest humanitarian assistance to the nations that has problems, churches are paying school fees for indegents childrenand giving them scholarships and etc what the churches have done to these nations is enormous.

What advice are you giving to the leaders at large?

We have to restructure this country.

Every tribe, no matter how minor it is, has sense of belonging, one or two tribes will not be rullng other tribes. Igbos should be allowed to rule Nigeria; they have been exonerated from being the President of Nigeria.

For a better society