Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving service of 55th Convocation Ceremonies of UNILAG held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0134

L-r … Acting Registrar of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)    Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Vice-Chancellor   (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola her Husband Dr. Segun Ogunsola; Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Academics and Research), University of LagosProf. Bola Oboh; during the thanksgiving service of 55th  Convocation Ceremonies held at Chapel of Christ Our Light University of Lagos 19/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Bursar University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mrs Oluwafunmilola yetunde Adekunle ; University Librarian (UNILAGActing registrar  (UNILAG)    Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde ; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa ;Vice-Chancellor   (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola  her Husband Dr Segun Ogunsola ; Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani ;Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu;  Deputy Vice-Chancellor  (Academics and Research), University of LagosProf. Bola Oboh.

L-r … Acting registrar of  University of Lagos (UNILAG)  Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde ;  University Librarian (UNILAG) Prof Yetunde Zaid ; Bursar University of Lagos (UNILAG)  Mrs Oluwafunmilola yetunde Adekunle Provost of College of Medicine University of Lagos Professor Ademola Oremosu.

L-r …Dr Segun Ogunsola his wife Vice-Chancellor   (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola, during the thanksgiving.

From left… Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani praying for the Management of (UNILAG).

Vice-Chancellor   (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola  (3rd right) and other Management of the University, during the thanksgiving service of 55th  Convocation Ceremonies, held at Chapel of Christ Our Light University of Lagos 19/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

