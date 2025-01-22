Thanksgiving service of 55th Convocation Ceremonies of UNILAG held in Lagos

L-r … Acting Registrar of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola her Husband Dr. Segun Ogunsola; Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), University of Lagos, Prof. Bola Oboh; during the thanksgiving service of 55th Convocation Ceremonies held at Chapel of Christ Our Light University of Lagos 19/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Bursar University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mrs Oluwafunmilola yetunde Adekunle ; University Librarian (UNILAG) Acting registrar (UNILAG) Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde ; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa ;Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola her Husband Dr Segun Ogunsola ; Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani ;Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), University of Lagos, Prof. Bola Oboh.

L-r … Acting registrar of University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde ; University Librarian (UNILAG) Prof Yetunde Zaid ; Bursar University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mrs Oluwafunmilola yetunde Adekunle ; Provost of College of Medicine University of Lagos Professor Ademola Oremosu.

L-r …Dr Segun Ogunsola his wife Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola, during the thanksgiving.

From left… Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani praying for the Management of (UNILAG).

Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola (3rd right) and other Management of the University, during the thanksgiving service of 55th Convocation Ceremonies, held at Chapel of Christ Our Light University of Lagos 19/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2