Ondo Amotekun parades 21 suspects, utilised armored Rangers to tackle insecurity breaches

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise called ‘(Amotekun) on Wednesday paraded 21 suspects that have breached peace in various parts of the state in the last two weeks.

At the headquarters of the Agency in Alagbaka, Akure, it’s Commanders, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye noted that they had rounded off the total patrol carried out in the state for the last Christmas and New Year festivities.

He said armored rangers would now be utilised to tackle the increasing rate of security breaches in the forests.

According to him” across the board, we have four kidnapped suspects, five that violated the anti-open grazing law and 12 that breached the general law and order of the state.

Adeleye however gavean analysis of the Agency’s activities saying “the implication of this after is that the state is relatively peaceful.

He listed security breaches that have ranged from suspected kidnaping, fighting and civil disorder, wandering, anti-grazing, stealing of phones and attempted murder, stealing of aluminum products, destruction of properties, conspiracy and stealing of motorcycles, conspiracy, stealing and aiding and abetting of motorcycles.

“One of the suspects here with a pester not a gun, a rod, what they do is that he carries it and hits the unsuspecting Okada rider in the head from the back and disposes him of the Okada. He’s actually heavy so with one knock he goes off. Most times he either passes out if there is no help or remains unconscious for several hours.

” We equally arrested one of them that we found handcuffed on his hand and we’ve been trying to question and investigate which of the agencies owns the handcuff.

We would continue to intensify our investigation to determine exactly where he escaped. All he told us was that he escaped from custody but he was not able to tell us which of the security agencies arrested him. He was actually trying to cut the handcuff when we arrested him.

“We equally have those that violated the anti-open grazing law. We have one Moses, Loki, Yakubu and Mohammed as suspected kidnappers. Actually, two of these suspects actually set up the call.

There was a kidnap and one of them called us that the victim had been released and the corps should quickly come and pick the victim.

“On getting there, we found out that it was a set up and by the grace of God we were able to escape. So after the victim had been released, we now brought him and found out from the victim if they ever spoke and he said he never did”

“So we are working on him to be able to give us the true identity of the sponsor of the plots. There has been an increased rate of violation of anti-grazing activities, especially in places where farmlands, where we have rival groups across the state. We held a series of meetings with the farmers” He stressed.

On herders, the Security Expert said they were able to strike a balance that they don’t have a right to destroy farmlands while farmers will not kill their cows again.

He said, a number of such breaches had been resolved, noting that the state is now relatively peaceful.

Adeleye said” the breaches at our borders had reduced as a result of the activities of the Amotekun Rangers and we also want to thank the public for giving us timely information. In the last one month, the Corps had intervened in about 15 kidnap issues that the timely intervention foiled the kidnapping”

He appreciated the public and asked for their support in the provision of more actionable information, assuring that once they have such information, especially through the distress call line of 0807999989, relief will come immediately.

