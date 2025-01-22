Ogochukwu Ezeobi’s new year gift to herself

UK-based actress Ogochukwu Cynthia Ezeobi is starting the year in style, gifting herself a luxurious Tesla Model 3. The actress, who recently made her acting debut in “My Brother’s Love,” took to Instagram to showcase her new ride, captioning the post, “Tesla car gift from me to me. 2025 will be loud.”

Ogochukwu is also gearing up to take the Nollywood scene by storm, confidently declaring, “Nollywood, how ready are you? I am coming to conquer this space.” With her acting debut in “My Brother’s Love” already under her belt, she’s poised to make a significant impact in the industry.

In a recent interview, Ogochukwu revealed her plans to relocate to Nigeria to pursue her acting dreams.

As a trained nurse in the UK, she’s eager to bring her passion, charisma, and entertainment skills to the Nollywood scene.

With her Tesla Model 3 as a symbol of her determination and ambition, the beautiful actress is ready to take Nollywood by storm. Fans can expect exciting projects, captivating performances, and a fresh face in the industry.

