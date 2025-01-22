25.9 C
Lagos
January 22, 2025
Trending now

 Commissioning of Bottle Vending Machine at Nat’l Assembly complex in Abuja 

Wike reveals ₦300bn commitment to Satellite Town Development under Tinubu Administration

NNPP Chieftain congratulates Trump on inauguration as 47th America President……..Charges him on…

Ondo Amotekun parades 21 suspects, utilised armored Rangers to tackle insecurity breaches

Aba Receives Normal Electricity As Planned Reduction Is Shifted to Weekend To…

Savannah Energy Provides Unaudited FY 2024 Trading Update on Nigeria

INEC fixes Feb, 21st 2026 for FCT Area Council Polls

Communal Land Dispute: Ondo CP initiates Safety Partnership Forum

Stanbic IBTC’s N148.7bn rights issue launches on NGX invest

CIS increased to over N3trn in 2024, says SEC

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

NNPP Chieftain congratulates Trump on inauguration as 47th America President……..Charges him on global rebuilding  

by Bisiriyu Olaoye0117

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain and prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as well as its governorship candidate in Ogun State in 2023 election, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated the United States President, Mr Donald Trump on his successful inauguration as the 47th American President.

Ajadi, a business tycoon and politician known for his advocacy for good governance and political foresight, expressed optimism that Trump’s second term would promote stability and peace across the world.

It would be recalled that Trump was inaugurated on Tuesday marking the beginning of his non consecutive second term in office.

Ajadi while congratulating Trump on Wednesday said his inauguration completed perhaps the most remarkable political comeback in American political history.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, Ajadi said he agreed with Trump that he was saved by God to make America great again, but added that God even saved Trump not only to make America great again but the World at large.

He maintained that he is confident that Trump’s leadership will bring lasting stability to the world, describing Trump’s victory as a divine intervention that will bring blessings beyond American borders.

Ajadi, a chieftain of NNPP in Southwest, said Trump’s victory is a powerful message of hope, not just for Americans but for people all around the world, highlighting Trump’s role as a stabilising force amid current global tensions, especially among nations where conflicts have sparked fears of a potential world war.

He expressed optimism, predicting that Trump’s leadership would help avert the looming world war by promoting diplomacy and de-escalating tensions among powerful countries.

According to the statement, “I hereby congratulate Mr Donald Trump on his successful inauguration as the 47th American President. Your journey back from a defeat has shown that the journey to reclaim American Republic has not been an easy one.

“In the course of the journey, there was an assassination attempt on your life but like you said, God saved you to make America great again. Let me say it is not only America that will be great again but you must make the World to be great again.

“Your coming back is a divine intervention, bringing hope beyond American shores. It is a message of hope, not just for Americans but for people all around the world.

“Your commitment to sovereignty and national self-reliance offers valuable lessons for African leaders. You encourage nations to use their resources wisely, and this message can inspire African leaders to pursue sustainable, self-reliant growth.

“We believe you have the resolve and influence to bring major players to the negotiating table and promote peaceful resolutions to conflicts. Your re-election represents an opportunity for constructive dialogue that will ease global anxieties and strengthen efforts for international peace.

“Your coming back to power is also a lesson to those seeking political offices that your defeat at a particular election or time cannot be an end to their aspirations especially if they are truly ready to serve the people”.

For  a better society

Related posts

We must nurture, empower youth to be tomorrow’s leaders – Speaker Abbas

Editor

Supreme Court bars Njoku from parading himself as APGA national chairman

Editor

Bayelsa court halts NUJ state council election, adjourns case to November 4

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO