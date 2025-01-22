NNPP Chieftain congratulates Trump on inauguration as 47th America President……..Charges him on global rebuilding  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain and prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as well as its governorship candidate in Ogun State in 2023 election, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated the United States President, Mr Donald Trump on his successful inauguration as the 47th American President.

Ajadi, a business tycoon and politician known for his advocacy for good governance and political foresight, expressed optimism that Trump’s second term would promote stability and peace across the world.

It would be recalled that Trump was inaugurated on Tuesday marking the beginning of his non consecutive second term in office.

Ajadi while congratulating Trump on Wednesday said his inauguration completed perhaps the most remarkable political comeback in American political history.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, Ajadi said he agreed with Trump that he was saved by God to make America great again, but added that God even saved Trump not only to make America great again but the World at large.

He maintained that he is confident that Trump’s leadership will bring lasting stability to the world, describing Trump’s victory as a divine intervention that will bring blessings beyond American borders.

Ajadi, a chieftain of NNPP in Southwest, said Trump’s victory is a powerful message of hope, not just for Americans but for people all around the world, highlighting Trump’s role as a stabilising force amid current global tensions, especially among nations where conflicts have sparked fears of a potential world war.

He expressed optimism, predicting that Trump’s leadership would help avert the looming world war by promoting diplomacy and de-escalating tensions among powerful countries.

According to the statement, “I hereby congratulate Mr Donald Trump on his successful inauguration as the 47th American President. Your journey back from a defeat has shown that the journey to reclaim American Republic has not been an easy one.

“In the course of the journey, there was an assassination attempt on your life but like you said, God saved you to make America great again. Let me say it is not only America that will be great again but you must make the World to be great again.

“Your coming back is a divine intervention, bringing hope beyond American shores. It is a message of hope, not just for Americans but for people all around the world.

“Your commitment to sovereignty and national self-reliance offers valuable lessons for African leaders. You encourage nations to use their resources wisely, and this message can inspire African leaders to pursue sustainable, self-reliant growth.

“We believe you have the resolve and influence to bring major players to the negotiating table and promote peaceful resolutions to conflicts. Your re-election represents an opportunity for constructive dialogue that will ease global anxieties and strengthen efforts for international peace.

“Your coming back to power is also a lesson to those seeking political offices that your defeat at a particular election or time cannot be an end to their aspirations especially if they are truly ready to serve the people”.

