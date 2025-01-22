INEC fixes Feb, 21st 2026 for FCT Area Council Polls

……Says Preparation for Anambra Guber Poll kicks off March 20th,2025

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the 2026 Area Council elections for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will be held on Saturday, 21st February 2026.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this declaration during the Commission’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Wednesday.

Prof. Yakubu highlighted the importance of planning well ahead of the elections, noting that “the tenure of the current Chairmen and Councillors ends next year,” thus making the scheduling imperative.

He stated, “The Commission has approved that the 2026 Area Council election in FCT will hold on Saturday 21st February 2026. Voting will take place in all the designated Polling Units across the 68 constituencies to elect the six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councilors.

“In compliance with the mandatory legal requirements, the notice for the election will be published next month i.e. 26th February 2025. Party primaries will be held from 9th – 30th June 2025. The candidate nomination portal will open from 9.00am on 21st July 2025 to 6.00pm on 11th August 2025.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 22nd September 2025. Campaign in public by political parties will commence on 24th September 2025 and end at midnight of Thursday 19th February 2026.”

The INEC Chairman further disclosed that the detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election as well as the list of constituencies and type of elections in the FCT will be uploaded to the Commission’s website before the end of this meeting.

Reflecting on the previous year’s election activities, Yakubu elaborated, “Overall, the Commission conducted 51 re-run elections, bye-elections, and off-cycle elections in 2024.”

He also shared insights into the challenges faced in conducting elections, including flooding at the Commission’s office in Benin City and attacks on two local government offices in Benue and Delta States. Yakubu assured stakeholders that despite these hurdles, INEC had successfully conducted various elections and maintained its stakeholder engagement.

Yakubu also informed political parties that the Anambra Governorship Election Primary election is expected to kick-off in the next two months, between 20th March to 10th April 2025, stressing the urgency for political parties to submit their schedules for exercise.

“In terms of elections and electoral activities, the year 2025 is going to be busier than 2024. You may recall that at our fourth regular consultative meeting held on Thursday 17th October last year, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Anambra State Governorship election holding on Saturday 8th November 2025.

“The next activity is the conduct of primaries by political parties. May I remind leaders of political parties that primaries for the nomination of candidates for the Anambra State Governorship election begin in the next two months i.e. 20th March to 10th April 2025?

“You may similarly recall that at our last regular meeting, we agreed that you would forward your schedule of activities for the election to the Commission to enable us to work together and plan better for the deployment of personnel and resources for the monitoring of your party primaries and campaign activities in order to avoid the last-minute rush with the attendant inability to meet deadlines and unnecessarily dissipate our energy and lean resources,”

Also speaking at the meeting, Mamman Dantalle, National Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), noted the importance of credible elections for the future of Nigerian democracy.

He stated, “We must get it right in the November 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election, and plan adequately for the 2027 general election,” urging all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to the electoral process.

Dantalle also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence preparations for the 2027 general elections without delay

He emphasised the need for early planning to ensure the Commission meets all necessary requirements and fulfills the expectations of Nigerians.

