33.5 C
Lagos
January 22, 2025
Trending now

Ondo Amotekun parades 21 suspects, utilised armored Rangers to tackle insecurity breaches

Aba Receives Normal Electricity As Planned Reduction Is Shifted to Weekend To…

Savannah Energy Provides Unaudited FY 2024 Trading Update on Nigeria

INEC fixes Feb, 21st 2026 for FCT Area Council Polls

Communal Land Dispute: Ondo CP initiates Safety Partnership Forum

Stanbic IBTC’s N148.7bn rights issue launches on NGX invest

CIS increased to over N3trn in 2024, says SEC

Abia Govt. set to boost oil production capacity

MBN Champions A Sustainable Future for Nigeria with Qoray

UNICEF, states chart path for faecal sludge development for environmental hygiene 

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Communal Land Dispute: Ondo CP initiates Safety Partnership Forum

by Peter Anayo066

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Apparently concerned over the friction between communities in Idanre local government area  of Ondo State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi has initiated a Community Safety Partnership Forum.

The Commissioner while on a visit to Idanre town, engaged with community members on how to enhance security of the State, especially in their area.

During the meeting, the CP introduced the Community Safety Partnership initiative, which is aimed at fostering collaboration between the police and the community.

The partnership involves quarterly reviews of police and public activities to improve service delivery.

Afolabi emphasized his commitment to protecting the rights of all residents, stressing that the partnership intended to build mutual trust and respect between the police and the communities they serve.

The Community members welcomed the initiative of Community Safety Partnerships.

They raised issues bothering on land disputes with their neighboring towns and other issues and appealed to the CP to address these issues before they escalated.

Responding, the CP urged the people to embrace peace, as no community can develop amidst chaos.

He assured the residents of police neutrality in solving conflicts between warring parties as the police is saddled with the responsibility of protecting of lives and property of the people.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

FCT Police boss trains officers on key skills

Peter Anayo

Three die as Anambra revenue collectors, mob engage in bloody clash at Onitsha

Peter Anayo

Zulum pledges to enhance trade cooperation with Chad

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO