Communal Land Dispute: Ondo CP initiates Safety Partnership Forum

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Apparently concerned over the friction between communities in Idanre local government area of Ondo State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi has initiated a Community Safety Partnership Forum.

The Commissioner while on a visit to Idanre town, engaged with community members on how to enhance security of the State, especially in their area.

During the meeting, the CP introduced the Community Safety Partnership initiative, which is aimed at fostering collaboration between the police and the community.

The partnership involves quarterly reviews of police and public activities to improve service delivery.

Afolabi emphasized his commitment to protecting the rights of all residents, stressing that the partnership intended to build mutual trust and respect between the police and the communities they serve.

The Community members welcomed the initiative of Community Safety Partnerships.

They raised issues bothering on land disputes with their neighboring towns and other issues and appealed to the CP to address these issues before they escalated.

Responding, the CP urged the people to embrace peace, as no community can develop amidst chaos.

He assured the residents of police neutrality in solving conflicts between warring parties as the police is saddled with the responsibility of protecting of lives and property of the people.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2