Chieftaincy tussle rocks Ondo Community

by Bisiriyu Olaoye0107

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There is a row in Alade, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State over plan to allegedly install one Ayo Akinnadeju as the next Oba of the town against the kingmakers’ choice.

The Community has been without monarch since 2020 when Oba Olusegun Ayodele Akinbola, the Aladeokun of Alade-Idanre joined his ancestors.

In April last year, Otunba Benson Akingbaso emerged as the Aladeokun-elect after he was picked by both the Oracle and the Kingmakers.

Regent and Lisa of the community, Oladipo Akinsowon, said necessary procedures were followed for Akingbaso to emerge as the new Aladeokun.

The Lisa noted that several letters were written to concerned authorities to confirm the Oba-elect and subsequently install him but such requests were not honoured.

Speaking to reporters in Akure, the Aladeokun-elect said kingmakers in the community were being threatened and harassed to forcefully install another person from the Akinnadeju family.

Akingbaso, who spoke through his lawyer, Akinyemi Omoware, called on all parties to wait for the outcome of the suit before the court.

He said the Akinnadeju plots to install one of their sons as the next Oba before the determination of the suit in court.

“We heard from a reliable source that they are threatening the kingmakers to either force them to be appointed or declare themselves as the Oba.

“That form of self appointment cannot see the light of the day. We will also do the needful to ensure the purported self appointment is set aside.

“The Akinnadejus are not part of the rulling houses in Alade Idanre. We are surprised that they can fight this long. The extant declaration does not have Akinnadeju as a Ruling House. We only have two ruling Houses, Akinnadeju is not one of them. They are not entitled to the throne of Alade of Idanre”.

“What brought parties to court is the fact that the Akinnadejus are trying to bring themselves within the declaration. The Akinnadejus claimed that they are one of tbe ruling Houses. We are challenging that they are not recognized. They said they have a 1995 judgement which recommended their family to be included as part of the Ruling House. The state government has not recognised them. The existing declaration has not been amended for the Akinnadeju to be part of the ruling Houses.”

Counsel to the Akinadeju, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said Prince Ayo Akinnadeju has been penciled to replace his late brother who was nominated to be the next Oba of Alade.

Ebiseni said it was the turn of Akinnadeju to present candidate to be made Oba.

